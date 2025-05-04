Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Jalen Green in Game 7)
Sunday’s NBA action features two massive games, as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets play in a Game 7 and the Cleveland Cavaliers open their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers.
Houston is aiming to become the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit after commanding performances in Game 5 and Game 6. Oddsmakers have the Rockets favored on the road in this game, but I’m eyeing a pair of player props for some of my best bets.
Sticking with the prop market, there is a pick for Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton that I absolutely love in Game 1 against Cleveland.
Bettors can always pick a side in these matchups, but sometimes it’s fun to back some of the game’s brightest stars. So, here are my three top picks in the prop market for Sunday, May 4.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 4
- Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
- Jalen Green UNDER 15.5 Points (-115)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-145)
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Steph Curry is an elite bet in Game 7:
Curry’s 29 points in Game 6 weren’t enough to get the Warriors the win, and now they have their backs against the wall in Game 7 on the road.
However, Curry has constantly risen to the occasion in Game 7s in his career, averaging 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds in five appearances. The only Game 7 where he finished with fewer than 27 points came in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers – which ended in a Golden State loss.
Curry is going to take a ton of shots and play a ton of minutes in this game, as Golden State doesn’t really have any answers on offense outside of him and Jimmy Butler in this series. Curry is averaging 24.3 points on 17.5 shots per game in this series, but he’s put up 19 or more shots in half of the games.
Jalen Green UNDER 15.5 Points (-115)
It’s been a rough postseason for Jalen Green, as he has failed to clear 15.5 points in five of the six games in this series.
He did have 38 points in Game 2, but overall Green is averaging just 14.2 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. He has three games with single digits in scoring, and he’s played less than 30 minutes in two of the last three games.
While Green did bounce back to play 32 minutes in Game 6, Ime Udoka has shown that he’s willing to bench his leading scorer if he doesn’t have things going.
I can’t back him at this number in a Game 7 with an extremely low total.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-145)
Another pick from today’s NBA Best Bets column – Haliburton may be undervalued against Cleveland given how he’s played since the All-Star break:
This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has 10 or more assists in four of five games, and he’s averaging a whopping 17.0 potential assists per night.
In the second half of the regular season (after the All-Star break), Haliburton returned to his All-NBA form, averaging 11.0 assists per game across 21 games.
In a matchup with a total all the way up at 229.5, I think Haliburton may be a little undervalued in this market – even against a tough Cavs defense. The Pacers guard will have the ball in his hands a ton, and he’s done a great job in this postseason of involving his teammates, leading to some big games from Pascal Siakam against Milwaukee.
At anything set at under 10.5 assists, Haliburton is worth a shot on the OVER.
