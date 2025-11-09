Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis, Desmond Bane, Jalen Duren and KAT)
Sunday’s NBA action features seven games, including a marquee matchup at 3:30 p.m. EST between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets.
There is an interesting player prop angle in that game for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he’s one of several players that I believe is worth betting on for Nov. 9’s action.
In addition to Giannis, there are a couple of big men that could have huge days on the glass, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Duren have favorable matchups on Sunday night.
Plus, Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane had arguably his best game of the season on Friday against the Boston Celtics, and he may be worth a look on Sunday in a rematch with the C’s.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the player props that I’m betting for Sunday’s games.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 Points (-118)
This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points per game, and he’s scored at least 31 points in six of his eight games overall.
He’s taking on a tough Houston defense on Sunday, but Giannis’ usage is off the charts this season. He’s taken 20.3 shots per game and leads the NBA in field goals made per game, 2-pointers made per game and 2-point attempts per game.
On top of that, Antetokounmpo has at least 22 points in every game, falling short of this total in games where he’s taken 13 and 14 shots. In every game that he’s attempted at least 20 shots, he’s scored 33 or more points.
With the Bucks set as underdogs in this matchup, I expect a pretty heavy workload for Giannis on Sunday.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-144)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is worth a bet in the prop market against Brooklyn:
Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season, and now he’s taking on a Brooklyn team that ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage (46.5 percent).
On top of that, Towns is averaging a whopping 21.4 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop.
The Knicks are massive favorites on Sunday, but Towns should still play a big role for New York on the glass. He’s picked up at least 10 rebounds in every game and has cleared 10.5 boards in six of his eight appearances this season.
Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Assists (-158)
Desmond Bane has been off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season, but he turned in a strong performance on Friday night against Boston, scoring 22 points and dishing out seven assists in an NBA Cup win.
Bane is averaging 3.9 assists per game, clearing this line in three of his last four matchups, picking up at least five dimes in all three of those games.
Overall, Bane is averaging just 6.1 potential assists per game, but he’s initiated more offense in recent contests. With Jalen Suggs starting the season on a minutes limit, Bane should have more playmaking opportunities on Sunday after a strong showing over the past week.
Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-119)
Jalen Duren has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging 11.3 rebounds and 21.6 rebound chances per game.
He now takes on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and won’t have Joel Embiid in action. That sets up well for Duren on the glass, especially since the Detroit Pistons have listed Isaiah Stewart as doubtful for this game.
Duren started the season slow in the rebounding department, but he has three games with 18 or more boards in his last seven games, including a 22-rebound game back on Nov. 5. He’s worth a look against a depleted Philly frontcourt on Sunday.
