Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Aaron Gordon, Josh Giddey, Ajay Mitchell)
Nine games in the NBA on Wednesday calls for a few player props, and star guard Tyrese Maxey and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon highlight my favorite plays for Nov. 19.
Maxey has been on a scoring rampage this season, and he will lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid is doubtful, Paul George is out – on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
Later in the evening, Gordon and the Nuggets aim to bounce back from a loss to the Chicago Bulls when they hit the road to play the two-win New Orleans Pelicans.
Those stars are two of four players that I’m eyeing in the prop market tonight, so let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each pick for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-117)
Maxey continues to carry the Philadelphia offense this season with Embiid banged up, averaging 32.5 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Maxey has at least 31 points in eight of his 13 games this season, including a 39-point showing in a two-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Maxey played over 40 minutes and took 27 shots in that matchup.
The volume is key for Maxey when it comes to this market, as he's averaging 23.6 shot attempts per game (which leads the NBA) to go along with a career-high 8.1 free throws per game. Even against a Toronto defense that is in the top-10 in the NBA this season, I think Maxey is worth a look in this market since he's going to get all the shots he can handle on Wednesday night.
Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-109)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Giddey against the Portland Trail Blazers:
Giddey is averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game for the Bulls, making an early All-Star case.
I’m focusing on just his rebounds and assists on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as Giddey is undervalued with this line set well below his season average of 19.7 rebounds and assists per game.
Giddey has 18 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his 11 games this season, and he’s going to have ample opportunities to rack up numbers against a Portland team that is 22nd in the league in defensive rating and playing the second night of a back-to-back.
This season, Giddey is averaging 15.2 potential assists and 14.5 rebound chances per game. He’s heavily involved for Chicago in all aspects, and I think oddsmakers are undervaluing him after he’s put up 23, 27, 21, 15, 26 and 20 rebounds and assists in his matchups in November.
Aaron Gordon OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
Gordon is averaging over two 3-pointers made per game this season, but a lot of that is because of a 10 3-pointer game in the season opener against Golden State.
Still, the veteran forward has six games (out of 12) with multiple made shots from deep, and he has a terrific matchup on Wednesday against New Orleans.
The Pelicans rank 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 18th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Gordon went just 1-for-4 from deep against them earlier this season, he has made two or more shots from deep in five of his seven games in November.
He should have several open looks against this terrible defense tonight.
Ajay Mitchell 15+ Points (-133)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been a breakout start with Jalen Williams out of the lineup, and he should have a major role on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Thunder have already beaten the Kings twice this season, and Mitchell thrived in both games, scoring 18 points on 15 shots back on Oct. 28 and 18 points on 12 shots on Nov 7.
This season, Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points on 13.3 shots per game, and he’s taken double-digit shot attempts in all but one game so far. To top it off, he’s been pretty efficient with his touches, shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3.
The Kings are awful defensively, ranking 27th in the league in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game. Plus, the Thunder are 18.5-point favorites, so they may get up big in this game and decide to rest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and give the keys to the offense to Mitchell.
Getting him at under his season average at this price is an absolute steal on Wednesday night.
