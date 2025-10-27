Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Austin Reaves, Zion Williamson)
Monday’s NBA action is loaded with back-to-backs, but that’s not going to stop yours truly from betting on some player props.
There are a few stars that should have expanded roles on Monday, as Tyrese Maxey will be leading the Philadelphia 76ers with both Joel Embiid and Paul George out of the lineup while Austin Reaves scored 51 points on Sunday with Luka Doncic and LeBron James out.
Can he build on that in a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers?
Those two potential All-Star guards headline today’s best props, but there is a big man I’m eyeing on the glass as well.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop play for Monday night’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Maxey’s points prop is set at 28.5 for the 76ers in their matchup with the Orlando Magic, and he’s worth a look to go OVER this line – even against a tough defense.
Maxey has 40 and 28 points in his two games this season, and the 76ers are set to be without Joel Embiid and Paul George on Monday, leaving a ton of shots for the All-Star guard.
Maxey has taken at least 20 shots in both of his games this season, and he’s gotten to the free-throw line for 20 attempts in the process.
Not only that, but he averaged 27.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 36 games without Embiid last season. With a massive sample size of high-scoring games without Embiid, Maxey is a good bet to lead the Philly offense on Monday.
Zion Williamson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-129)
Through two games this season, Zion Williamson has been all over the glass for the New Orleans Pelicans, picking up nine rebounds against Memphis and 10 against San Antonio.
He’s averaging 9.5 boards per game, but more importantly for this prop, Williamson is averaging 18.0 rebound chances per night. So, he has to come down with less than half of those to clear this line against Boston on Monday.
This season, the C’s rank 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and have given up the fifth-most boards per game in the league (49.3). They were destroyed on the glass on Sunday by the Detroit Pistons, and that may carry over into the second night of a back-to-back.
Zion has played 33-plus minutes in both of his games this season and has been heavily involved in the game plan. He should be in the mix for double-digit boards again in this matchup.
Austin Reaves OVER 36.5 Points and Assists (-119)
Monday is the second night of a back-to-back for Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers, but he could be in line for a huge showing with Luka Doncic (finger, leg) out of the lineup.
Reaves had 51 points on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and he enters this game with Portland averaging 34.0 points and 9.7 assists per game. Through three games, Reaves has at least 25 points and nine assists in every matchup.
The Lakers are going to lean heavily on their star guard with Doncic and James out, and he should be in the mix to clear this line. Reaves has taken at least 15 shots and dished out at least nine assists in every game this season.
Plus, he’s coming off a whopping 22 free-throw attempts on Sunday. The Lakers offense is going to run through Reaves for the next week, and bettors should expect some more high-scoring performances.
