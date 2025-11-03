Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zach LaVine, Derrick White, Knicks, Julius Randle)
Monday’s NBA action features a major nine-game slate, and there are prop bets up and down the board for bettors to consider.
I’ve narrowed things down to my four favorites, including a team prop for an Eastern Conference contender on the second night of a back-to-back.
Plus, there are a couple of intriguing guards that could be in line for big scoring games on Monday.
Here’s a full breakdown of each prop as the NBA turns towards its third week of action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
- Zach LaVine OVER 23.5 Points (-122)
- Julius Randle OVER 24.5 Points (-117)
- New York Knicks Team Total OVER 123.5 (-118)
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-134)
Zach LaVine OVER 23.5 Points (-122)
The Denver Nuggets enter tonight’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings at No. 4 in the league in defensive rating, but I still love this points prop for Zach LaVine, as oddsmakers aren't completely buying his red hot start to the season.
The Kings guard has 23 or more points in all six of his games this season, scoring 30 or more points in five of those six matchups. He's averaging 19.2 shot attempts, 9.2 3-point attempts and 5.8 free-throw attempts per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this market.
LaVine is an elite shooter (39.1 percent from 3 for his career), and he's been the go-to option for the Kings in the first two weeks of the season. He's worth a look to clear this line until he cools off from this start.
Julius Randle OVER 24.5 Points (-117)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m high on Julius Randle in a matchup with Brooklyn:
Since Anthony Edwards went down against Indiana with a hamstring injury a few games ago, Randle has scored 31 (against the Pacers), 24, 33 and 30 points while taking 18.0 shots per game. He's cleared 24.5 points in four of his six games this season, averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3.
Someone has to score the ball for this Minnesota team, and Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid have gotten off to relatively slow starts in the 2025-26 season. So, Randle is likely going to be called upon to be the 1A in this offense on Monday against a terrible Brooklyn Nets team.
The Nets rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they've given up 128.0 points per game, good for 29th in the league. To make matters worse for Brooklyn, it is 27th in opponent points in the paint per game.
All of that lines up well for Randle's bully-ball style, and I expect him to clear this number with ease if his shot volume remains in the upper teens to low 20s.
New York Knicks Team Total OVER 123.5 (-118)
It’s pretty rare that I put a team prop in here, but I can’t pass up New York at home against the Washington Wizards.
The New York Knicks turned in arguably their best offensive performance of the 2025-26 season on Sunday night, scoring 128 points against the Chicago Bulls while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 47.6 from beyond the arc.
The Knicks could end up resting some players on the second night of a back-to-back, but this is still a cupcake matchup against a Washington team that is 28th in defensive rating and dead last in opponent points per game (128.3) in the 2025-26 season.
New York should be able to score at will against the Wizards, and it is a perfect 3-0 at home this season. I’ll back the Knicks to put up a big offensive showing as 12.5-point favorites.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-134)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has gotten off to a slow start shooting the 3-ball, knocking down just 25.0 percent of his attempts through the first seven games of the season.
Still, he’s attempted 9.7 3-pointers per game, giving him a great floor when it comes to this prop on Monday night.
Boston hosts the Utah Jazz – who are playing the second night of a back-to-back – and Utah is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game (17.3). Boston loves to shoot the 3-ball under Joe Mazzulla, and White has four games already this season with double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc.
He’s worth a look to turn around his slow start from deep on Monday.
