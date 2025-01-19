Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target Mark Andrews, Khalil Shakir)
The final two matchups of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs kick off on Sunday, and the SI Betting team is looking to cash in on some player props, specifically in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Last week, SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan nailed a pick for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, and this week he's looking to a receiver that had a big season to score on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will look to advance to the NFC and AFC title games, and there are plenty of star players that could be in consideration to score.
Here's a breakdown of our favorite players to find the end zone between these two games on Jan. 19.
Best NFL Divisional Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+185) – Iain MacMillan
Khalil Shakir was slotted into being the No. 1 receiving option in Buffalo and that was proven in the wild-card round when he had double the amount of targets (6) and receptions (6) than any other player on the Bills offense.
He also led the Bills in receiving yards (821), targets (100), and receptions (76) in the regular season while finding the end zone on four separate occasions. If the Bills decide to attack the Ravens through the air at all in this game, there’s a solid chance Shakir comes down with a catch in the end zone.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+150) – Peter Dewey
After finding the end zone in six straight games to end the regular season, Mark Andrews was held to just two catches in the wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, I’m buying him in Sunday night’s matchup against Buffalo.
Andrews has 11 touchdowns this season, and all 11 came in the final 12 weeks of the regular season. A safety blanket for Lamar Jackson, Andrews has found the end zone in over 70 percent of the Ravens’ games since the beginning of October – erasing what was a slow start in the first month.
Buffalo allowed 92 receptions, 817 yards and five scores to tight ends during the regular season. While it held Andrews without a catch on one target back on Sept. 29, the veteran only played in 46 percent of the snaps in that game.
Since then, he’s only had one game where he played in less than 50 percent of Baltimore’s offensive plays. At +150, Andrews is a solid value given his touchdown prowess over the last few months.
