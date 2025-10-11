Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Broncos vs. Jets in NFL London Game in Week 6)
There’s only one winless team left in the NFL, as the New York Jets are 0-5 and trending in a bad direction heading into their London matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
Denver is on the opposite end of the spectrum, sitting at 3-2 this season after back-to-back wins, including an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Denver has two losses on last-second field goals this season, and it’ll look to avoid a third against the Jets on Sunday morning.
The Broncos and Bo Nix are heavily favored in the latest odds at the best betting sites, and it makes sense after New York struggled against Miami and Dallas in its last two games.
The Jets have not been an elite defensive team under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, and now they’ll have to face one of the best defensive teams in the league in Denver.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game — even if you’re not sold on taking a side on Sunday morning.
The SI Betting team has you covered with all kinds of picks, from anytime touchdown scorers to props to picks on the side or total.
Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite plays for Week 6’s London matchup between Denver and New York.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Broncos vs. Jets
- New York Jets +7.5 (-110) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan
- Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-163) – Peter Dewey
- Courtland Sutton OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
New York Jets +7.5 (-110) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
It's time to buy low on the New York Jets. They certainly aren't a good team by any stretch of the imagination, but they're better than their winless record shows. They've been able to run the ball successfully at times, ranking fifth in rushing success rate, and would rank high in EPA as well if it weren't for their fumbles. Now, they take on a Broncos' defense that can be run on. The Broncos are 14th in opponent rush success rate and 14th in defensive Rush DVOA.
DVOA doesn't like this Broncos' defense as much as the simple metrics do, ranking them just 16th in the NFL in Defensive DVOA. If that holds true, the Jets should be able to do enough offensively to cover as 7.5-point underdogs.
Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-163) – Peter Dewey
Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor is trending up entering Week 6, receiving 19 targets over his last two games. I am eyeing him in the prop market on Sunday:
Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor has been on fire as of late, catching four or more passes in three games in a row.
Taylor has been targeted 25 times during that stretch, and he’s quietly emerged as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson.
While Fields is far from an elite passer, he has locked in on Taylor as of late, hooking up with him nine times (on 12 targets) for 67 yards in Week 5.
Since Pat Surtain II is likely going to shadow Wilson, Taylor may emerge as the top option in the passing game for the Jets against a tough Denver defense.
Courtland Sutton OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
Sutton is the clear No. 1 option in the Denver passing game, and this number is a little low for him – even against Sauce Gardner – on Sunday:
This number is way too low for Broncos star Courtland Sutton, as he’s picked up 81 or more receiving yards in three straight games and has cleared this line in four of his five matchups this season.
Even though Sauce Gardner is one of the better corners in the league, he doesn’t always travel with the top receiver and the Jets have the No. 30 defense in EPA/Pass in 2025.
On top of that, Sutton is on the field for just about every offensive snap for Denver (he’s played 87.5 percent of the snaps this season), and has been targeted 37 times by Bo Nix.
Sutton is averaging 73.0 yards per game this season, and I think he’s a great bet to hit his season average again in Week 6.
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
Can Dobbins’ touchdown streak continue? I think he’s in a great spot to score against New York in Week 6:
Dobbins has scored in four of his five games in the 2025 season, and he’s ran for at least 63 yards in every game.
The clear No. 1 back when it comes to Denver’s ground game, Dobbins is worth a look to score against a Jets defense that allowed multiple touchdowns to Javonte Williams in Week 5. Overall, New York is allowing 4.5 yards per carry this season and it’s allowed five rushing scores in as many games.
Dobbins should get plenty of touches for Denver after rushing for 101 yards in Week 4 and handling 20 carries in Week 5.
