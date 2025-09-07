Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 1 (Bet the OVER in Panthers vs. Jaguars)
The first NFL Sunday of the season is like Christmas morning. We have nothing but jam-packed NFL action ahead today, including plenty of games with fantasy football and betting implications.
If you're late getting in your bets in today or if you're looking to add to your card, you've come to the right place. I have a little something for everyone for today's games, including a bet on a favorite, a total, and an underdog. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Bets Today for Week 1
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Bengals -5 (-110) vs. Browns
- Panthers vs. Jaguars OVER 46.5 (-115)
- Texans +143 vs. Rams
Bengals -5 (-110) vs. Browns
In this week's edition of Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I love to Bengals to win and cover as favorites in this AFC North duel:
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a team that you automatically bet against in the first five weeks of the past few seasons, historically getting off to a slow start. I think it's time for that trend to reverse this season as the Bengals' coaching staff opted to play their starters in the preseason, something they haven't done in years past.
If they can come into the 2025 campaign firing on all cylinders, a low Cleveland Browns team might get steamrolled in Week 1. I'll lay the points on a Bengals team that I expect to get off to a hot start in 2025.
Panthers vs. Jaguars OVER 46.5 (-115)
The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars had the two worst defenses in the NFL last season. They ranked 31st and 32nd in both opponent yards per play and opponent EPA per play. Neither team made significant improvements in those areas this offseason.
I have much more faith in both offenses in this game. Bryce Young looked the best he had in his career in the final few games last season, and the Jaguars' offense, with a healthy Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen in as head coach, is expected to take a step forward in 2025. Both teams will score in bunches in this one, so I'll back the OVER.
Texans +143 vs. Rams
I'm extremely low on the Rams this season, so I'm going to bet against them in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Matt Stafford is battling a back issue, and I'm not convinced he's healthy enough to compete at the level he needs to, especially at 37 years old. Meanwhile, the Texans are a better team than they got credit for last season. They're a young unit that I expect to take a step forward in 2025.
It's worth noting that Nick Caley is the Texans' new offensive coordinator. He was the Rams' pass game coordinator last season, so he's going to have some solid intel in terms of what needs to be done to best Sean McVay's squad.
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!