Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 2 (Lions Will Steamroll Bears in Detroit)
We're already a game into Week 2 of the NFL season, with the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers giving us an appetizer on Thursday night. Now, it's time for the main course. 13 games across the lead are set to take place today, including nine early afternoon matchups.
If you're looking for plays for today's action, you've come to the right place. It's time to break down my best favorite, total, and underdog bet for today.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Lions -6 (-110) vs. Bears via DraftKings
- Broncos vs. Colts UNDER 43.5 (-110) via Caesars
- Falcons +155 vs. Vikings via BetMGM
Bears vs. Lions Prediction
The Chicago Bears look extremely similar to last year's version of the team on Monday Night Football against the Vikings. Despite Ben Johnson being their new head coach, Caleb Williams still missed many throws late in the game and may not have taken the step forward people were hoping for.
Meanwhile, the Lions may have gotten off to a bad start, but a Week 1 matchup at Lambeau Field was a nightmare situation for them. I think they're the far better team in this matchup and will feel comfortable returning to Detroit for their home opener. They'll win this one in impressive fashion.
Pick: Lions -6 (-110)
Broncos vs. Colts Prediction
In this week's edition of Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm on the UNDER between the Broncos and Colts:
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts finished Week 1 ranking first and second in opponent EPA per play. We know the Broncos' defense is going to be one of the best in the NFL this season, and while the Colts may not be top 5, they look like the makings of a top 10 defense.
The Broncos' offense is going to have Daniel Jones in a blender. I'm not falling for the post-Week 1 propaganda that he's back to being a solid NFL quarterback. Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense looked less than impressive at home against the Titans.
This game has all the makings of an UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction
In SI's upset pick roundtable this week, I broke down why I'm backing the Falcons to win on Sunday Night Football:
I rushed to bet the Falcons in this spot. Atlanta fell short to the Buccaneers, but Michael Penix Jr. looked every bit of a great NFL quarterback, and their defense looked much improved under Jeff Ulbrich. They could cause more problems for J.J. McCarthy than some people may expect.
Making McCarthy this big of a favorite in his second-ever NFL start seems like a stretch. Atlanta has the weapons to not only cover the spread against Minnesota but also win this game outright. The Falcons are my upset pick of the week.
Pick: Falcons +155
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!