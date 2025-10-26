Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 8 (Packers Will Cover on Sunday Night Football vs. Steelers)
It feels like it was just yesterday that we were waiting for the NFL season to start, but here we are getting ready to watch today's Week 8 action.
If you haven't placed your bets on today's action, don't worry, there's still time. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my best bets for Sunday's Week 8 slate. Let's dive into it.
Best Bets Today for NFL Week 8
- Browns +7 (-110) vs. Patriots
- Cowboys +150 vs. Broncos
- Packers -3 (-105) vs. Steelers
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction
The New England Patriots are likely a playoff team this season, but let's pump the brakes on this squad just a bit. The Patriots are 20th in the league in DVOA, largely due to their 28th-ranked defense. They're 25th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 5.6 yards per snap, which ranks 23rd in the league.
The Browns showed this past week that they're a step above the worst teams in the league, cruising past the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Should the Browns be favored in this game? Absolutely not, but with the point spread set at the magic number of seven, I'll take the points with one of the best defenses in the league. This will be a tough matchup for Drake Maye.
Pick: Browns +7 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Broncos Prediction
The Denver Broncos have somehow gone 3-0 in their last three games despite getting arguably outplayed in all three of them. They scored just 13 points against the Jets two weeks ago and were shut out through the first three quarters against the Giants.
Now, the Broncos have to take on a Cowboys team that has arguably the best offense in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in EPA per play, third in yards per play (6.1), and ninth in overall DVOA. The Broncos' offense has struggled against bad defenses already this season, so I'm not sure if I have faith in them to put up enough points in this one to keep pace with Dak Prescott and Co.
Pick: Cowboys +150
Packers vs. Steelers Prediction
The Green Bay Packers have managed to win their past couple of games, but they haven't been able to cover the spread. I think this is the week that the streak ends. The Packers are still sixth in DVOA, fourth in EPA per play, and second in Net Yards per Play at +1.2.
The Steelers showed last week that they might be more of a flawed team than we originally thought. They're just 15th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), and their defense is 25th in opponent EPA and 18th in opponent success rate. Don't fall into the trap of betting on the Steelers because it's an Aaron Rodgers "revenge game". The Packers are far and away the better team, and that's all that really matters.
Pick: Packers -3 (-105)
