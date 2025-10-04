Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Vikings vs. Browns in NFL London Game in Week 5)
For the second straight week, we have a standalone game on Sunday morning featuring the Minnesota Vikings.
After losing in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4, the Vikings head to London to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
Oddsmakers have set the Vikings as favorites against the one-win Browns, but Cleveland could end up getting a spark from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is set to make his first start of his career on Sunday.
Minnesota (2-2) would love to rebound from a tough loss to the Steelers, and the team did make things interesting late in the game. However, a plethora of offensive line injuries could make things tough on the Vikes against a Cleveland defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in opponent yards per play.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been sharing picks for this game, and I’ve decided to pull a bunch of them all into one story for bettors to have a one-stop shop for this early-morning matchup in Week 5.
So, without further ado, here are some of our best bets for the first London game of 2025!
- Cleveland Browns +4.5 (-115) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
- Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
- Justin Jefferson OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
- Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+600) – Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns +4.5 (-115) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan bet on the Browns to cover in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
These two teams are extremely similar in several ways. Fantastic defenses but terrible offenses. That may lead you to thinking the UNDER is a great bet for this London showdown, but with the total set at just 36.5, I'd rather take the 3.5 points with the underdog.
Despite facing a gauntlet of teams to start the season, including the Bengals, Ravens, Packers, and Lions, the Browns lead the NFL in opponent yards per play, giving up just 4.1 yards per snap. They're also seventh in opponent EPA per play and sixth in opponent success rate. Now, they get to face by far the worst offense they have faced so far this season. It should be a field day for them against Carson Wentz and an injured Vikings' offensive line.
Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
If there’s a Browns player to bet on to score this week, it has to be rookie running back Quinson Judkins:
Judkins has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Cleveland, and the rookie has quickly become the No. 1 running back in this offense.
In three games, Judkins is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he’s received 18 or more carries in back-to-back games despite playing less than 60 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps.
I expect a heavy workload from Judkins again in Week 5, especially since the Vikings were gashed on the ground by Kenneth Gainwell in Week 4. The Pittsburgh running back finished with 99 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
With a rookie quarterback under center, the Browns should lean on their running game in Week 4. Judkins is the only player I trust to score on an offense that hasn’t put up a ton of points in 2025.
Justin Jefferson OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
After a huge game in Week 4, Justin Jefferson is a great prop target in Week 5:
After an 11-target, 10-catching showing in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jefferson is trending up against a Cleveland defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season despite allowing the fewest yards per play in the NFL.
Jefferson has 75 or more receiving yards in each of his last three games, and he’s been targeted 24 times during that stretch.
The superstar receiver averages 95.8 yards per game for this career, so he’s a solid value bet at 70.5 yards in Week 5.
Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+600) – Peter Dewey
This is a long shot bet, but Jalen Nailor has been a key piece of the Minnesota offense in the red zone this season:
This pick is from way down the board, but Jalen Nailor has been targeted six times in the red zone in four games, and he scored a touchdown in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.
Nailor is tied for fifth in the NFL in red zone targets, and he’s clearly involved in three-receiver sets for the Vikings, playing over 80 percent of the snaps in three of four games. He also played over 63 percent of the Vikings’ snaps with Jordan Addison returning in Week 4.
Even though Nailor has just one score this season, he has at least three targets in every game. He’s worth a dart throw against this Cleveland defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing scores in the NFL in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
