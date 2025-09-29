Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bengals vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4)
The final game in Week 4 of the 2025 season takes place in Denver on Monday Night Football – the second of two Monday night games this week.
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have dropped back-to-back games on last-second field goals, and they’ll aim to avoid the same fate against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jake Browning on Monday.
Cincy was dominated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, turning the ball over several times in a 48-10 loss. With Joe Burrow out until at least December with a toe injury, the Bengals are in danger of falling out of the playoff race in the AFC with a few more lackluster performances.
Meanwhile, Denver is looking to get back to .500 in the 2025 season and is heavily favored to do so in this Week 4 battle. The Broncos made the playoffs in 2024, but their offense has looked out of sorts to open this season.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team has a plethora of game picks and props for you to consider on Monday night.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bengals vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Denver Broncos -7 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey
- Courtland Sutton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos -7 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week – and he’s backing Denver to cover:
I was high on Jake Browning and the Bengals last week, and they let me down. I didn't give enough credit to how a good defense like the Vikings can do to a backup quarterback and a poorly coached offense. Now, the Bengals find themselves in an extremely similar situation when they have to hit the road to take on arguably the best defense in the league. If the Vikings' secondary threw Browning for a loop, the Broncos' secondary can do exactly the same.
The Bengals now rank 31st in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.4 while also ranking last in EPA per play and 21st in opponent EPA per play. We may need to start treating the Bengals as a bottom-five team in the league, and if that's true, the Broncos are the clear side to back in this one, especially on their home field.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey
My favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick happens to be the Cincinnati side, as Tee Higgins aims to build on a big game against Denver last season:
It’s been a slow start to the 2025 season for Tee Higgins, who has just seven catches for 104 yards and a score, but he did go off against Denver in the 2024 season.
If the Broncos decide to shadow Ja’Marr Chase with Patrick Surtain II, it leaves Higgins in a favorable matchup against Riley Moss on the outside, who has allowed 13 receptions already in the 2025 campaign.
Higgins had three touchdown catches against Denver last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 131 yards in that game. While Jake Browning limits the ceiling of the Cincy offense, I don’t mind Higgins at this price on Monday night.
Courtland Sutton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey
On the Denver side, Courtland Sutton is worth a look in the prop market against a suspect Cincinnati defense:
Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton had his best game of 2025 in Week 3, catching six of his eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Sutton has found the end zone twice in 2025, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in this Denver offense, playing at least 77.6 percent of the snaps in every game.
Bo Nix has targeted Sutton nine, four and eight times in his three games this season, and he should look his way often against a Bengals defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Last season, Sutton averaged 63.6 yards per game, and he should be right around that number again in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.