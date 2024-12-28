Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Cardinals vs. Rams in NFL Week 17)
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to lock up the NFC West division, and they’ll face a division rival in Week 17 in the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals led the division earlier this season, but a late-season collapse, including an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, eliminated them from postseason contention with two games to play.
As a result, oddsmakers have favored Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and the Rams by seven points at home in Week 17.
Los Angeles is on a four-game winning streak, knocking off the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints over that stretch. While the Rams are playing well, they are just 8-7 against the spread this season.
Arizona, on the other hand, knocked off Los Angeles earlier this season and is an impressive 4-1 against the spread as a road underdog.
Can the Cardinals play spoiler against a division opponent and force an interesting scenario in the NFC West in Week 18?
Here’s a breakdown of some of the top picks and predictions in the betting market for Saturday night’s matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cardinals vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Rams -7 (-108) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
- Trey McBride OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 237.5 Passing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams -7 (-108) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game this season – and he likes the Rams to cover the spread (although he originally took this when the spread was Rams -5.5):
As I've pointed out in recent weeks, Kyler Murray's numbers throughout his career have fallen off in December and that trend has held true in 2024. Now that he and the Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs, I don't expect things to get better, especially considering they're playing a Rams team that has historically cranked up their level of play in the final month of the year.
The Cardinals are at their best when their running game is going but now they could be down their top two backs in James Conner and Trey Benson, potentially leaving them with Michael Carter on Sunday.
Murray is just 8-14 straight up in December all time, and the Rams have really picked things up defensively the last two weeks, allowing less than 10 points in each matchup. Don’t be shocked if Los Angeles is able to cover the spread at home.
Trey McBride OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had a down game against Carolina, catching just three passes (on four targets) for 20 yards. It was his lowest receptions total since Week 9 and his lowest yardage total of the season.
Still, I’m betting on a bounce-back showing in Week 17.
Earlier this season, McBride has six catches for 67 yards against the Rams, and he’s cleared 61.5 receiving yards in eight games overall. Over his last six games, McBride has cleared this prop number five times, and he’s been targeted 60 times over that stretch.
Plus, four of those games have featured the young tight end receiving 10 or more looks from Murray. I expect him to soar past this number if he gets that many targets on Saturday night.
Matthew Stafford UNDER 237.5 Passing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is averaging 238.2 passing yards per game this season, but now he has to face the defense that has allowed the 12th-fewest passing yards in the NFL – despite ranking 22nd in defensive EPA/Pass.
Stafford threw for just 216 yards in a blowout loss to Arizoan in Week 2, and he’s failed to clear 237.5 passing yards in three of his last four games. In fact, Stafford has passing yards totals of 110, 160, 320 and 183 during the Rams’ four-game winning streak.
That makes him a risky play in this matchup, especially if Los Angeles gets up early and looks to chew clock with Kyren Williams.
I’ll take the UNDER for Stafford, as he’s attempted at least 30 passes just one time over this four-game stretch.
