Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Chargers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2)
Week 2 in the NFL closes out with an AFC West battle on Monday Night Football, as the Las Vegas Raiders host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is the second of two games on Monday night, and both teams enter after winning their Week 1 games.
Herbert and the Chargers pulled off one of the more impressive upsets in Week 1, beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in Brazil. Since they played so early last week, Los Angeles has a bit of a mini bye heading into Week 2.
Meanwhile, the Raiders started off the Pete Carroll era with a win, knocking off the New England Patriots behind a big game from Geno Smith (362 passing yards).
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Chargers as road favorites in Week 2 with both of these teams looking to move to 2-0 in a loaded AFC West division.
So, how should we bet on the final game in Week 2?
The SI Betting team has you covered with a plethora of game picks and props — all in one place — for Monday night’s action.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Iain MacMillan
- Ashton Jeanty OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110) – Peter Dewey
- Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-150) – Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why he’s backing the Raiders to cover at home:
I'm selling high on the Chargers. Yes, they looked extremely impressive against the Kansas City Chiefs, but I still have some questions about their ability to consistently win by margin this NFL season. Their defense ranked just 23rd in opponent EPA per Play in Week 1, and overall, the Chargers had a Net Yards per Play of +0.4.
Geno Smith continues to be the model of consistency. His ceiling may not be high, but his floor sure is. He may not help the Raiders win enough games to make the playoffs, but he can cover a ton of spreads as an underdog. They have some talent on offense, along with an underrated defense.
Don't be surprised if the Raiders hang around in this game on Monday night.
Ashton Jeanty OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110) – Peter Dewey
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is going to be a popular prop pick in this game, and I have a prop based on his usage from his NFL debut:
In Week 1, Jeanty was the clear bellcow for the Raiders, carrying the ball 19 times (although he only amassed 38 yards) while playing over 85 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
I expect another big workload for Jeanty in Week 2, as the Raiders are going to attempt to establish the run to make life easier for Geno Smith.
Las Vegas didn’t take Jeanty with a top-10 pick for him to play a gadget role in this offense. The former Boise State star was one of the most-used backs in the league in Week 1, and that trend should continue as long as the Raiders aren’t blown out in Week 2.
Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-150) – Peter Dewey
Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey should be in line for another big workload after seeing nine targets in Week 1, making him one of my favorite prop picks:
Chargers No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey didn’t find the end zone in Los Angeles’ Week 1 win, but he was targeted nine times and reeled in six catches for 74 yards in the process.
For anyone worried about McConkey losing looks due to the addition of Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense silenced a lot of that in Week 1.
Last season, McConkey caught six or more passes in five of his final seven games, and he should be heavily involved against a Raiders team that allowed 276 passing yards and 30 completions to Drake Maye in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.