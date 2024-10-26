Best NFL Prop Bets This Weekend: Jen Piacenti's Favorite Picks for NFL Week 8
No teams are on bye in Week 8 and there are endless ways to get in on the action.
Here are some player prop values I am locking in early before the Sunday afternoon slate.
Jalen Hurts over 31.5 rushing yards (-114) at FanDuel
No team has allowed more rushing attempts (54), rushing yards (264) to opposing quarterbacks than the Cincinnati Bengals. Hurts has run the ball no fewer than 7 times in any game this season, while the Bengals are allowing 4.89 yards per carry.
Five quarterbacks have exceeded this prop vs. Cincinnati- Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jacoby Brissett.
Joe Mixon over 75.5 rushing yards (-115) at DraftKings
Mixon burned the Colts for 159 yards on the ground in Week 1, and he’s had more than 100 yards in three of four games he’s played this season. The Colts have allowed an average of 125 rushing yards per game to running backs, and the Texans won’t be afraid to use their veteran runner. With the Texans favored by -5, game script should be in his favor, too.
Ken Walker, III over 3.5 catches (-125) at DraftKings
over 23.5 receiving yards (-120)
The Bills have allowed an average of more than six catches and 64 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs this season, while Ken Walker has averaged 4.5 catches and 32 receiving yards per game.
Throw in the fact that no team has more passing attempts than the Seahawks who will likely be without DK Metcalf, and Walker should easily cruise past these numbers in a game which they are expected to be playing catch up.
Bo Nix over 27.5 rushing yards (-120) at DraftKings
Nix has been effective with his legs this season, rushing for more than 27 yards in four games this season. No team has allowed more rushing yards than the Panthers (1,135) this season, who are allowing opposing QBs more than 5.4 attempts per game. Nix is averaging 5.6 yards per attempt this season, and averaging 6.7 attempts per game.
Javonte Williams over 18.5 receiving yards (-120) at DraftKings
Williams is the second-most targeted player for the Broncos, and his 79.3% catch rate is better than any Denver wide receiver. He’s averaging nearly 24 receiving yards per game. His rush prop will be popular this week vs. a Carolina team that has been the most generous to runners, but this receiving prop looks like the best value to me.
The Panthers have allowed an average of more than 27 receiving yards per game to runners with a league-high 92.9% catch rate. Even with a positive game script, Williams should see enough targets to eclipse this mark with the limited options in Denver.
David Njoku over 5.5 receptions (+120) at DraftKings
I also like his receiving yards prop at 52.5, but I’m officially playing the receptions prop for the value. Njoku was targeted a whopping 14 times last Sunday, catching ten for 76 yards. Jameis Winston will have to put the ball in the air vs. the Ravens to keep up, and he should be able to connect with the veteran tight end.
The Ravens have allowed an average of 76 receiving yards and five catches per game to tight ends this season. That includes 5+ receptions to Cade Otton, Jake Ferguson, and Brock Bowers.
Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+140) at DraftKings
No Chris Godwin or Mike Evans is a big blow for Tampa Bay, but I’m still willing to bet on Mayfield connecting for two at this payout. Rachaad White caught two touchdowns on Monday night, and Trey Palmer and Cade Otton are also capable pass-catchers.
Sterling Shepard scored a touchdown in the week 4 matchup with the Falcons when Baker Mayfield passed for three.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.