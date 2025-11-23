Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 12 (Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs to Run Through Giants' Defense)
Welcome to the 12th edition of NFL Sunday this season. We have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today, so let's make the most of it, which includes attacking the player prop market.
If you want to bet on a few props, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three props for today's action, including one on Jahmyr Gibbs against the Giants. Let's dive into them.
NFL Best Prop Bets Today for Week 12
- Jahmyr Gibbs Longest Rush OVER 19.5 Yards (-114)
- Rashan Gary to Record a Sack (+106)
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Jahmyr Gibbs Longest Rush OVER 19.5 Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Jahmyr Gibbs to have a 20+ run as my No. 2 player prop for Week 12:
The Detroit Lions' rushing attack has a dream matchup ahead of them against the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed the most yards per carry this season at 5.5 yards per rush, while also allowing the most carries of 20+ yards with 12. That's going to set up Jahmyr Gibbs to have a big game and hopefully rip off at least one explosive run.
Rashan Gary to Record a Sack (+106)
J.J. McCarthy has been pressured on 28% of his dropbacks, which is the highest percentage amongst all NFL quarterbacks this season. Now, he's set to take on the Green Bay Packers' vicious pass rush. You can bet on Micah Parsons to record a sack at almost -200 odds, or you can bet on Rashan Gary, who already has 7.5 sacks this season, just 0.5 fewer sacks than Parsons, to record another sack at +106 odds. That seems like a great bet to place.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Lamar Jackson hasn't quite been the same since returning from injury three weeks ago. In the three games since his return, he has combined for just 60 yards on the ground. He also ran just four times last week against the Browns, which could be a sign that his injury is bothering him more than he's letting on. If that's the case, his rushing yards total of 34.5 is too high for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!