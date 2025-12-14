Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 15 (How to Back Dak Prescott on Sunday Night Football)
Just four weeks are left in the 2025 NFL regular season, so let's be sure to take advantage of every opportunity we have remaining to bet.
If you're looking to get in on some player props for today's slate of games, you're in the right place. I'm going to break down three of the top prop bets I like for Sunday's action. Let's dive into them.
Week 15 Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+140)
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Dak Prescott UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-104)
Ravens vs. Bengals Prop Bet
Betting on opposing tight ends against the Bengals has been a profitable bet to make all season long. They allow the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. There have been nine touchdowns scored by tight ends against the Bengals in 2025. Andrews didn't score against the Bengals two weeks ago, but he did haul in four receptions for 47 yards. I love this bet at +150 odds.
Pick: Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Bills vs. Patriots Prop Bet
The Buffalo Bills have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. They allow 5.1 yards per, and they rank 31st in opponent rush EPA. That sets up TreVeyon Henderson for a big game. He has rushed for 55+ yards in six straight games coming into Week 15. As long as the Patriots don't give Rhamondre Stevenson the bulk of carries, I think Henderson has a chance to cruise past this number.
Pick: TreVeyon Henderson OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Vikings vs. Cowboys Prop Bet
Dak Prescott may already have 10 interceptions on the season, but that doesn't mean he's going to throw an 11th on Sunday night against the Vikings. Amongst all quarterbacks who are starting this weekend, Prescott has the lowest bad throw percentage at 11.4%. I love that we can place this bet at plus-money.
Pick: Dak Prescott UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-104)
