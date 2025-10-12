Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 6 (Continue to Bet on Jake Ferguson)
There are plenty of ways to bet on the NFL, more than just betting on sides and totals. If you haven't already explored betting on the player prop market, you should. Player props can often present the best edges in betting on the sport.
If you want to bet on a few of them today, you're in the right place. I'm going to break down three of my favorite player prop bets for Sunday's NFL slate.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 6
- Jake Ferguson OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Mac Jones OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-117) via Caesars
- Patrick Mahomes Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-110) via DraftKings
Cowboys vs. Panthers Prop Bet
The market still hasn’t corrected itself when it comes to Jake Ferguson, who has the second most receptions per game with 41, while averaging 54.4 receiving yards per game, well above his set total for this game. Now, he gets to face a Panthers team that has allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this season. I hit the OVER on his receptions as my top prop last week. Let's keep it rolling.
Pick: Jake Ferguson OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
49ers vs. Buccaneers Prop Bet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-1 on the season, but they've quietly struggled in the secondary. They head into this weekend's games ranking 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, with only the Dolphins ranking worse. They also give up 6.8 yards per throw, one of the worst marks in the NFL. It's also worth noting that Mac Jones has thrown for 279+ passing yards in all three of his starts so far this season.
Pick: Mac Jones OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-117)
Lions vs. Chiefs Prop Bet
Patrick Mahomes has had a completion of at least 33 yards in all five starts this season, including reaching 37+ yards in three of those four starts. Now, he gets to take on a Lions' defense that has an extremely banged-up secondary. The list of secondary injuries they have includes: Brian Branch questionable, Kerby Joseph questionable, Khalil Dorsey IR, Terrion Arnold, Out, D.J. Reed, IR, Daniel Thomas, IR. That should lead to Mahomes completing a couple of deep throws on Sunday Night Football.
Pick: Patrick Mahomes Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-110)
