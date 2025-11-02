Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 9 (Jameson Williams Poised for Big Game vs. Vikings)
We are just a few short hours away from the start of Sunday's NFL Week 9 action.
If you want to get in on the player prop market, but you're not sure who to bet on, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for Sunday's action. Let's dive into them.
Top NFL Player Props Today
- Jameson Williams OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Jameson Williams OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
The Vikings' No. 2 and No. 3 cornerbacks are currently dealing with some injuries heading into this game. Jeff Okudah is listed as out with a concussion, and Isaiah Rodgers was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. If neither suit up on Sunday, Jameson Williams has a chance to have a huge game. Byron Murphy Jr. is healthy and will likely cover Amon-Ra St. Brown, leaving Williams to potentially go up against the Vikings' No. 4 cornerback. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Williams to go OVER 44.5 receiving yards.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing yards (-115)
Patrick Mahomes to go over his rushing yards total against the Bills is my No. 1-ranked player prop for Week 9:
You may not know this, but the Buffalo Bills have allowed the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. That could lead to Patrick Mahomes racking up yards on the ground in this marquee matchup on Sunday. Mahomes is also averaging 35 rushing yards per game this season, which is the most in his career by over 10 yards per game.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Washington Commanders will take on a Seattle Seahawks team that ranks first in opponent rush EPA, fifth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.3 yards per rush. That will lead to a tough matchup for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had just nine carries against the Chiefs last week.
