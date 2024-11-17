Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 11 (Kyle Pitts Poised for Big Game vs. Broncos)
Grab a cup of coffee and sit down to place some bets because we have a loaded slate of NFL games ahead of us today.
In this article, we're going to talk prop bets. Some times it's best to target player performances instead of betting on sides or totals and if you're one of those people, then you've come to the right place.
Myself and Peter Dewey are going to give you a few of our favorite prop bets for Sunday's slate of games.
NFL Best Player Props Today
- Kyle Pitts OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128) via FanDuel
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-120) via DraftKings
- Joe Burrow OVER 262.5 Pass Yards (-113) via FanDuel
Kyle Pitts OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I like Kyle Pitts to go over 3.5 receptions against the Broncos. It's my No. 4 ranked player prop of the week:
The Broncos' secondary will likely do a great job of shutting down Drake London and Darnell Mooney as they've continuously been able to shut down their opponent's top receivers every week. That's going to open things up for Kyle Pitts. The Broncos have already struggled to defend tight ends at times this season. Brock Bowers had eight catches against them earlier this season, Travis Kelce had eight catches against them last week, and Cade Otton also racked up seven receptions against them.
Pitts has hauled in at least four receptions in three of the last four games and should be well poised to hit that number again on Sunday.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Peter Dewey broke down why he likes Jonathan Taylor to hit the OVER on his rushing yards total in his player props article for today's Jets vs. Colts showdown:
Let’s be honest, Jonathan Taylor is keeping this Colts offense afloat this season, and they likely will lean on him more with Richardson back in action.
Taylor has four 100-yard games and five games with 87 or more rushing yards this season in seven appearances, and I think he’ll clear this number again on Sunday.
New York is giving up just 4.3 yards per carry on the season, but Taylor has looked great since returning from an ankle injury, rushing for 105 yards in Week 8 and 114 yards in Week 10.
He’s likely to push 20 carries, and I don’t mind taking him to find the end zone either since the Jets have allowed 14 rushing scores this season. Taylor is -110 at DraftKings to score in Week 11.
Joe Burrow OVER 262.5 Pass Yards (-113)
If you want a bet for tonight's prime time matchup between the Bengals and Chargers, I think Joe Burrow is going to have a huge game in Los Angeles. Him to go over his passing yards total is my No. 5 ranked player prop of the week:
I think the Chargers' secondary is in for a huge regression game. The quarterbacks they’ve faced this season include Gardner Minshew, Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Jameis Winston, Will Levis, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray. Seven of those nine quarterbacks are some of the weakest the NFL has to offer.
Now, they face Joe Burrow and a Bengals offense that has thrown the ball on 67.16% of plays over the last three games, the second-highest rate in the league. Burrow is also averaging 267.2 passing yards per game this season, meaning he just has to hit his season average for us to cash this bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
