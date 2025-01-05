Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 18 (Target Jahmyr Gibbs in Season Finale)
It's time for us to sit back and enjoy the final regular season Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. There's no better way to do that than to sprinkle on a few player props across the league.
If you want to do exactly that, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down a few of my favorites, including a play on Jahmyr Gibbs in tonight's season finale between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Malik Nabers Longest Reception UNDER 22.5 Yards (-120)
Despite Malik Nabers' impressive rookie season, he has hauled in a catch of 23+ yards in just six separate games this season. When he faced the Eagles for the first time earlier this season, his longest reception was 14 yards.
That adds up when you consider that the Eagles have allowed just 34 pass plays of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the NFL. That makes Nabers' longest reception to be 22 yards or less in today's game to be a fantastic wager.
Jimmy Garoppolo OVER 194.5 Passing Yards (-120)
Jimmy Garoppolo is set to start in place of Matthew Stafford for the Rams against the Seahawks. Despite the Rams resting some starters, don't think they're going to roll over and let the Seahawks win this game. With a win, Los Angeles will lock up the No. 3 seed in the NFC so I expect the LA offense to still come out firing.
Garoppolo isn't as much of a downgrade from Stafford as you may believe. Stafford has regressed this season, ranking in the middle of the pack in the NFL in virtually every quarterback statistic. I have faith in that while Jimmy G may not put up huge numbers, he'll at least be able to go for 195 yards through the air.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 87.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Jahmyr Gibbs has thrived in the absence of David Montgomery, reaching 100+ yards in two straight starts. He's now averaging a blistering 5.61 yards per carry on the season and I expect that to continue against the Vikings.
Gibbs ran for 116 yards on just 15 carries against the Vikings earlier this season and the once stout Minnesota run defense has started to struggle of late. They rank 13th in opponent rush success rate since Week 11.
