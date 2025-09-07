Best NFL Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Mike Evans, This Second-Year Receiver)
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is upon us, and the SI Betting team is back with our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for each week – ALL SEASON LONG!
Each week, Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
A full 16-game slate in Week 1 gives us plenty of games to consider, but we’ve already seen matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
For our picks this week, we’re looking at a pair of wide receivers, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these anytime touchdown props, as we aim to cash plus-money plays with all of our readers throughout this NFL season.
Best NFL Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+115) – Iain MacMillan
Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
I absolutely love this Week 1 spot for Brian Thomas Jr., who caught 10 touchdowns as a rookie despite Trevor Lawrence missing time with an injury.
Thomas was arguably the top rookie wideout in the 2024 (depending upon how you feel about Malik Nabers), and he’s now in an offense that should be much better in 2025 with Liam Coen leading the way.
Coen led a high-powered Bucs attack that supported multiple receivers in 2024, and now he has Thomas, Travis Hunter and other weapons at his disposal in Jacksonville.
In Week 1, the Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers, who allowed an NFL-high 534 points last season, including the most passing scores (35) in the league.
Carolina’s defense is far from fixed entering the 2025 season, and Thomas should be able to run wild in the secondary in this game. Last season, BTJ had 39 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games with Lawrence under center.
He’s a great target at +125 in Week 1.
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+115) – Iain MacMillan
Mike Evans continues to be one of the best red zone targets in the NFL.
He was fourth in the league in receiving touchdowns last season with 11. He has now reached double-digit touchdowns in four of his last five seasons.
In Week 1, he and the Buccaneers get to take on a Falcons defense that still has some gaps in the secondary that he should be able to exploit.
Let's bet on him to start his 2025 campaign with another score.
