Best NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Wan'Dale Robinson, Lions Receiver)

The SI Betting team breaks down their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the NFL action in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is a great prop target in Week 10.
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The second half of the NFL season begins in Week 10, and there is a ton of statistical data and trends to pull from when it comes to targeting players to find the end zone.

One of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL is by taking anytime touchdown scorer props, and the SI Betting team is coming off a nice win in Week 9, as Iain MacMillan nailed his pick for star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Monday night. 

This week, he’s looking to New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who is a massive value against the Chicago Bears.

This season, SI’s Peter Dewey and MacMillan will each pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.

In addition to MacMillan targeting Robinson , there is a Detroit Lions wide receiver that is worth targeting in the late slate on Sunday.  

Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Week 10’s action. 

Best NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Wan'Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+210) – Iain MacMillan
  • Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey

Wan'Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+210) – Iain MacMillan

You may be surprised to find out that New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is 15th in the NFL in targets and 12th in receptions, despite having only two touchdowns. 

That makes me think this is a great spot to buy low on him to score his third touchdown of the season, especially considering he's going to face a Chicago Bears defense that has given up the second most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. 

Chicago is also 22nd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.

Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey

The Washington Commanders’ secondary has been toasted this season, allowing the third-most passing yards in the league and the fourth-most touchdowns (19) through nine weeks. 

Last week, Washington was picked apart by Sam Darnold, who found a lot of his secondary receivers for scores. So, I’m looking to the No. 2 receiver on the Detroit Lions – Jameson Williams – as my favorite touchdown scorer of the week.

Jared Goff should have a field day against this Washington defense that is 29th in the league in EPA/Pass, and the Lions are coming off a loss to Minnesota, so I’d expect them to look to make a statement early on offense. 

Williams caught four passes for 66 yards and a score in Week 9, finding the end zone for the third time this season. It’s been an up-and-down campaign for the former first-round pick, but he has a major role in the Detroit offense, playing 88.2 percent of the team’s snaps this season.

Even though he put up a goose egg in Week 7 against Tampa, Williams has scored in two of his last three appearances. He’s a solid target at +150 in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
