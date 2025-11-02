Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Ja’Marr Chase, Star Receiver on Monday)
Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season is upon us, and there are a ton of players to consider betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
In Week 8, the SI Betting team had a big winner, as Iain MacMillan cashed in on Mason Taylor (+280) to find the end zone on National Tight End’s Day.
With every win, there is a tough loss as well, as Peter Dewey’s pick (Courtland Sutton) came up short on multiple chances. Sutton had a touchdown called back by an offensive pass interference penalty, and he dropped a score on the ensuing play from over 20 yards out.
Still, a 1-for-2 week (and a profitable one) is a good one! So, can we keep it rolling in Week 9?
This season, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will each pick one player for the action on Sunday and Monday as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
This week, we’re eyeing two star receivers to take advantage of some favorable matchups.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Week 9’s action.
Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook.
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
- Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime TD (+120) -- Iain MacMillan
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
I know, I’m getting boring this week with such a chalky pick, but I can’t pass up Ja’Marr Chase – even at this price – in Week 9.
The Chicago Bears have allowed 16 passing touchdowns in seven games this season, the third-most passing scores allowed in the NFL. Chicago may rank 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but it’s allowed the fourth-most net yards per pass attempt this season.
Chase has thrived since the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, catching 38 of his 54 targets for 346 yards and two scores in three games. Chase has at least 10 catches and at least 12 targets in every game with Flacco under center. I still like this prop even if Jake Browning starts, as Chase’s target share is still the biggest in the NFL.
Over the last two weeks, he’s been targeted a whopping 42 times.
There is no receiver in the NFL seeing that kind of volume on a week-to-week basis, and Chase has scored five times already this season despite playing with Flacco and Jake Browning for most of the season.
He’s a great bet to hit pay dirt against this soft Bears secondary in Week 9.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+120) – Iain MacMillan
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been awful, ranking 31st in opponent dropback EPA, 30th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed the most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.
With all of that in mind, I'm surprised to see the Arizona Cardinals' top wide receiver being set at plus-money to find the end zone.
He has 13 more targets, nine more receptions, and 213 more receiving yards than any other wide receiver on this team.
