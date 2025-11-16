Best NFL Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jaylen Waddle, This Tight End Sunday)
Only two NFL teams are on a bye in Week 11, meaning there are a ton of players to consider betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
There are some great matchups with playoff implications throughout the day, culminating with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Detroit Lions in a battle for a top spot in the NFC standings on Sunday night.
This season, SI’s Peter Dewey and MacMillan will each pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
In Week 10, Peter Dewey hit a pick for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who finished with six catches for 119 yards and a score in a win over the Washington Commanders.
This week, we’re targeting a wide receiver in the Madrid game between the Miami Dolphins and Commanders as well as a Pittsburgh Steelers tight end in a favorable matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Week 11’s action.
Best NFL Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
Jonnu Smith Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan
The Pittsburgh Steelers' tight ends have a favorable matchup ahead of this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Remember, when these two teams played last month, Steelers tight ends combined for four total touchdowns.
The Bengals have now given up the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends with 11, which is four more than any other team in the NFL.
Jonnu Smith is at slightly longer odds than Pat Freiermuth, despite Smith still playing around 20% more offensive snaps per game. He's worth a bet to find the end zone at +240.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle is quietly having a strong 2025 season with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the year.
Waddle enters Week 11 with 46 catches (on 66 targets) for 670 yards and five touchdowns. He’s found the end zone in two of his last three games, and he has at least 82 receiving yards in five of his last six matchups.
That’s a great sign against a Washington defense that has not been able to stop the pass and has allowed at least 28 points in each of its last four games.
Washington ranks 31st in EPA/Pass and has allowed 22 passing scores this season – tied for the second-most in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa has been up and down this season, but he’s been able to find Waddle pretty consistently as of late.
The former first-round pick is a solid bet at even money to score in Madrid on Sunday morning.
