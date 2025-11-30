Best NFL Week 13 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Troy Franklin, This Tight End on Sunday)
There aren’t many more exciting bets than an anytime touchdown scorer pick when it comes to the NFL, and the SI Betting team is coming off a nice win in Week 12, as A.J. Brown came through for Peter Dewey against the Dallas Cowboys.
So, if you’re looking for a player to find the end zone on Sunday in a loaded Week 13, the SI Betting team has you covered.
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.
With all 32 teams in action in Week 13 (although eight played early in the week), there are a ton of bets to consider for Sunday’s action.
This week, we’re targeting a wide receiver on Sunday Night Football and an underrated tight end that is set at 4/1 to find the end zone.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick Week 13.
Best NFL Week 13 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Troy Franklin Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey
- Chig Okonkwo Touchdown (+400) – Iain MacMillan
Troy Franklin Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has really come on in recent weeks, catching four touchdowns over his last five games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Franklin has 46 receptions on 81 targets for 509 yards and five scores this season, showing a solid rapport with his college quarterback Bo Nix in his second NFL season.
The Commanders’ secondary has been toast in the 2025 season, allowing 22 passing touchdowns, 2,744 passing yards and ranking 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass (only the Cincinnati Bengals have been worse).
That sets up well for a Denver team that throws the ball a lot even though Nix has been up and down in his second NFL season. I think Franklin is worth a shot in this matchup since he’s actually found the end zone more than Courtland Sutton as of late.
Franklin has at least eight targets in each of his last five games, giving him a pretty strong ceiling when it comes to this market on Sunday night.
Chig Okonkwo Touchdown (+400) – Iain MacMillan
The TennesseeTitans' tight end Chig Okonkwo hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he's the team's leading receiver, which tells me he'll find the end zone sooner rather than later. He leads the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (377) heading into Week 13.
Now, he gets to face a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, the second most in the NFL.
That makes him a great dark horse bet to find the end zone at 4-1 odds.
