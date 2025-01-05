Best NFL Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Kyle Pitts, This Vikings Wideout on Sunday)
What better way to close out the NFL regular season than hitting an anytime touchdown scorer pick on Sunday?
There are 14 of the 16 games this week in action on Jan. 5, and it all culminates with a battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
However, in this article we aren't picking a side, but instead focusing on which players to bet on to hit paydirt in Week 18.
Last week, Peter Dewey nailed a +200 bet on Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith -- even though Miami's starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended up sitting out the matchup.
This week, he's leaning with a receiver playing on Sunday night while SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has an intriguing bet on a young tight end.
Let's close out the 2024 regular season with a bang!
Best Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Jordan Addison Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+295) – Iain MacMillan
Jordan Addison Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings may end up being a barnburner, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC is on the line.
There are six different players (Jahmyr Gibbs, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Cam Akers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams) with shorter odds to find the end zone than Jordan Addison, and I think that’s flat out wrong.
Addison has nine touchdown receptions in 14 games this season, finding the end zone in five of his last seven games (scoring seven times in total over that stretch).
While the former first-round pick didn’t score against Detroit earlier this season, he’s had a much bigger role in the offense as of late, receiving eight or more targets in four straight games.
Plus, the Lions have given up a ton of points as of late (34 for San Francisco, 31 to Green Bay and 48 to Buffalo).
Addison is worth a bet at this price in a game where both teams may reach 30 points scored.
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+295) – Iain MacMillan
Michael Penix Jr. has targeted his tight end multiple times in his two starts, including last week when he hit him four times including once for the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Now, the Atlanta Falcons face a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends (11) in the NFL this season.
At almost 3-1 odds, Pitts is worth a bet to find the end zone once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
