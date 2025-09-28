Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Matthew Golden, This Bills Running Back)
It’s been a great start to the season for the SI Betting team when it comes to our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, as we’ve hit at least one play in each week and both plays in Week 2.
Last week, Peter Dewey cashed a play for Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Daniel Jones did not find the end zone for Iain MacMillan. Still, a 1-for-2 week with two plus money plays means that we were profitable.
Now, we turn our focus to Week 4, which features the first NFL game in Europe of the season and some intriguing games in the early slate.
Each week, Dewey and MacMillan will pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
Sunday’s action features a marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, but there are few other storylines to watch as well.
Can the Green Bay Packers dominate a weak Dallas Cowboys defense in Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas? Will Jaxson Dart spark the New York Giants’ offense in his first career start?
With so much to watch on Sunday, the team is considering a wide receiver on Sunday night and a running back that may be undervalued in a potentially lopsided game.
Here’s the full breakdown of each touchdown prop for a loaded Week 4 in the NFL.
Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210) – Peter Dewey
- Ray Davis Anytime TD (+310) – Iain MacMillan
Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210) – Peter Dewey
There couldn’t be a better matchup for Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden on Sunday night.
The Packers are taking on a Dallas Cowboys team that has allowed seven passing scores this season, including three to Russell Wilson and four to Caleb Williams in the last two weeks. Overall, Dallas’ defense ranks 31st in the league in EPA/Pass, and I think that’s a great sign for Jordan Love and this Packers offense.
With Jayden Reed and Christian Watson out with injuries, the Packers need someone to step up and lead this offense at receiver.
Tucker Kraft – the team’s tight end – appeared to be that guy in Week 2, but he tweaked his knee ahead of Week 3 and saw his numbers come crashing down.
So, the team’s first-round pick – Golden – ended up being the top option in Week 3, catching four passes for 52 yards while carrying the ball three times for nine yards.
Golden has just six catches for 68 yards this season, but he played a season-high 70.8 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 3.
I expect an expanded role for Golden going forward, as he has a real chance to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. At +210, Golden is worth a look against this terrible Cowboys secondary.
Ray Davis Anytime TD (+310) – Iain MacMillan
One of my favorite longshot touchdown bets to place is on a backup running back of a team that could win in a blowout.
We have the perfect spot in Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
The Bills are massive favorites, likely the biggest spread we'll see this NFL season, which will lead to them probably winning in convincing fashion. If they have a big lead in the second half, expect their backup running back, Ray Davis, to see some snaps.
He played 26.7% of offensive snaps in their Week 2 30-10 win against the Jets. That makes him an interesting touchdown bet at north of 3-1 odds.
