Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target George Kittle, Jameson Williams Sunday)
The SI Betting team nailed two anytime touchdown scorer picks in Week 6, as Michael Wilson and Stefon Diggs both found the end zone.
Now, the team of NFL betting insiders like Iain MacMillan and Jennifer Piacenti returns with three more picks for Week 7, all at +150 odds or more.
Starting with the London matchup between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, MacMillan has a receiver that he loves to hit pay dirt on Sunday. Then in the game of the week, Piacenti is eyeing a San Francisco 49ers pass catcher against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Can our team go a perfect 3-for-3 in Week 7?
Here's a breakdown of our top picks.
Best Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+195) – Peter Dewey
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+150) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Demario Douglas Anytime TD (+255) – Iain MacMillan
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+195) – Peter Dewey
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is my favorite bet in this market on Sunday.
The Lions young receiver was heavily involved against Dallas, catching three passes on four targets for 76 yards and a score. He also received a carry for 11 yards. Now, he has an intriguing matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with the total in that game set at 50.
Since the win for Detroit over Dallas was a blowout, Williams played just 75 percent of the snaps for the Lions in Week 6.
However, he played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 5 and has found the end zone in three of Detroit’s five games this season.
Minnesota has been beatable through the air, allowing four passing touchdowns to Jordan Love in a game earlier this season and giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league despite being on a bye last week.
Don’t sleep on Williams in a game where many of the top players are at minus odds to score.
George Kittle Anytime TD (+150) – Jennifer Piacenti
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been solid, but they have struggles vs. one position: the tight end.
The Chiefs have allowed the most receiving yards (82 per game) and two receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.
George Kittle leads the San Francisco 49ers with five touchdowns this season, and he’s Brock Purdy’s first read 24% of the time – second only to Deebo Samuel. This payout is almost too good to be true.
Demario Douglas Anytime TD (+255) – Iain MacMillan
Demario Douglas thrived in Drake Maye’s first start, racking up 92 yards on six receptions including a touchdown. He has become the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the New England Patriots and now he has an extremely favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.
The Jacksonville secondary is horrific. They rank dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, 29th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.7), and most importantly, last in the league in opponent passing touchdowns per game, giving up an average of 2.3.
This is Pop Douglas’ time to shine.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
