Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Rome Odunze, This Wide Receiver on Sunday)

The SI Betting team breaks down their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the NFL action in Week 7 of the 2025 season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is a great prop target in Week 7.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is a great prop target in Week 7. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
One of the most exciting markets to bet on each week is the anytime touchdown scorer market, as bettors can usually cash in on some plus odds – depending upon the player they select. 

Week 7 features the final week of all-day Sunday football, as the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars close out the league’s games in London on Sunday morning. So, we can bet on anytime touchdown scorers all throughout the day, including for the Sunday Night Football matchup between Atlanta and San Francisco. 

All season long, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will each pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – in 2025. 

Week 6 was a tough one, as one of our picks – Davante Adams – had multiple targets in the red zone but failed to come down with either in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Can we get back on track on Sunday? 

In Week 7, we have bets for two young receivers that may be undervalued to find the end zone. 

Here’s the full breakdown of each touchdown prop for an exciting Week 7 in the NFL.

Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

  • Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey
  • Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+250) – Iain MacMillan

Rome Odunze Anytime TD ( +110)– Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has a great matchup in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, who rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and have given up the second-most passing scores in the league (14) this season. 

Odunze has scored five times in the 2025 season, and he nearly scored a sixth touchdown in Week 6, but his catch was called back by an illegal formation on the Bears. 

That would’ve given Odunze one score in every game this season, and I’m going back to him in Week 7 against this soft Saints defense that was diced up by Drake Maye in Week 6. 

Odunze has 40 targets, 22 receptions and 328 receiving yards this season, and he’s clearly been the No. 1 option for Caleb Williams.

With DJ Moore (groin) day-to-day after going to the hospital following Week 6, Odunze could be in line for a massive workload on Sunday.

He has six red zone targets in five games, and Williams should continue to look to his second-year receiver to lead this passing game in Week 7. 

Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+250) – Iain MacMillan

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's production has been relatively quiet since Dillon Gabriel took over as quarterback, but now he and the Browns' passing game gets an extremely favorable matchup against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. 

The Miami Dolphins allow 7.6 yards per pass attempt while ranking 31st in opponent dropback EPA and last in opponent dropback success rate. 

It's rare to be able to bet on a team's starting receiver at north of 2-1 odds to score a touchdown, so I'm going to jump on this opportunity in Week 7.

