Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Courtland Sutton, Rookie Tight End on Sunday)
Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us, and there are plenty of players to consider betting on to find the end zone – even with a ton of teams on the bye.
Six squads are off this week, meaning there are just 13 games to choose from, but that’s not stopping the SI Betting team from delivering our favorite players to score on Sunday.
This season, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will each pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
On Sunday, we’re eyeing a Denver Broncos wide receiver against the Dallas Cowboys and one of the more intriguing rookie tight ends in the league.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Week 8’s action.
Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
- Mason Taylor Anytime TD (+280) – Iain MacMillan
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
It’s hard to find a better matchup for a wide receiver in Week 8 than the one that Courtland Sutton has on Sunday.
The Denver Broncos are at home against the Dallas Cowboys, and the total in this matchup is set at a whopping 50.5. That’s because Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 206 points through seven games (second-most in the NFL) while ranking 29th in EPA/Play, 28th in EPA/Rush, 28th in EPA/Pass and 31st in success rate.
That sets up well for Sutton and this Denver passing game, even though quarterback Bo Nix has been up and down in the 2025 season.
Sutton has been targeted 10 or more times in two of his last three games, and he’s scored three touchdowns overall in 2025. While the star receiver has not scored in the last three weeks, he has been targeted five times in the red zone in 2025 – including a couple times in Week 7 against the New York Giants.
Dallas has given up 16 passing touchdowns this season – the second-most in the NFL – and Sutton should have a major workload in the Denver offense. He’s played 87.6 percent of the Broncos’ offensive snaps, catching 33 of his 50 targets for 469 yards this season.
I like most of Denver’s pass catchers to score this week, but Sutton stands out as the clear No. 1 option at receiver.
Mason Taylor Anytime TD (+280) – Iain MacMillan
The New York Jets take on a Cincinnati Bengals team this week that allows the fourth most receptions, second most receiving yards, and the most receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.
That could lead to a big game by the Jets' rookie tight end, Mason Taylor, who is second in all receiving categories for the Jets behind only Garrett Wilson.
He's more than worth a bet at his +280 price tag.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.