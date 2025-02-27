Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (Bet Mark Stone to Have Big Game vs. Blackhawks)
Thursday's NHL slate is jam-packed with fantastic matchup, including a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
It's been a rough season betting on the NHL, but we still have plenty of time to find some momentum and get hot. Let's see if we can have a winning night tonight with my favorite side, total, and prop bet.
- Season-to-date record: 113-115-7 (-10.07 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Oilers vs. Panthers OVER 6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
- Blues +140 vs. Capitals via DraftKings
- Mark Stone OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+148) via FanDuel
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction
There's no reason to overthink this bet. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have been the top two offensive teams since the calendar turned to 2025. Over each team's last 25 games, they rank first and second in expected goals per 60 minutes of play.
On top of that, the Oilers' have had some major goaltending issues lately, allowing 4+ goals in four straight games. That's bad news as they prepare to take on the defending champs in a Stanley Cup Final rematch. Let's bet on the nets getting filled with pucks tonight.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Blues vs. Capitals Prediction
One team I've been buying low on a bit lately is the St. Louis Blues. They're largely out of the playoff picture but yet they've been playing some of their best hockey of late. Over each team's last 25 games, the Blues are ninth in expected goals percentage while the Capitals rank 18th in that time frame.
Washington has got by with fantastic goaltending and great shooting this season, while their underlying metrics have been average at best. With that being said, Logan Thompson has struggled a bit lately, allowing 3+ goals in five straight starts. It could finally be time to sell some stock in the Capitals as regression could be on the horizon.
I'll take a chance on St. Louis as an underdog tonight.
Pick: Blues +140
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Player Prop
Over the last 25 games, the Vegas Golden Knights have averaged the second most shots per 60 minutes of ice time at 31.55. Tonight, they take on a Chicago Blackhawks team that has allowed the most shots on net per 60 minutes at 34.09. Those two factors should lead to Golden Knights forwards racking up offensive statistics tonight so I'm going to take a chance on Mark Stone to record at least three shots on goal at +148.
He has reached this number in three of his last four games.
Pick: Mark Stone OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+148)
