Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (Bet on Blues to Stay Hot vs. Stars)
The NHL season marches on with a solid slate of games set to take place today, including an afternoon matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins. If you want some bets for today's games, you've come to the right place.
I have a bet locked in on a favorite, an underdog, and a player prop. Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Seth Jarvis OVER 2.5 Shots (+122)
- Blues +198 vs. Stars
- Golden Knights -170 vs. Devils
Flames vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet
Seth Jarvis has seen a bump in his ice time lately which should lead to more opportunities to get shots on goal. He averaged 20:03 minutes per game in February, an increase of a minimum of 24 seconds compared to any other month this season. Now, he and the Hurricanes get to face a Flames team 28.82 shots on goal per 60 minutes over their last 25 games. I think there's some value on Jarvis to record at least three shots on goal at +122 odds.
Pick: Seth Jarvis OVER 2.5 Shots (+122)
Blues vs. Stars Prediction
I've been riding the St. Louis Blues lately and it's been a profitable endeavor, having won their last four games. I'm going to continue to do that tonight, despite being almost 2-1 underdogs to the Stars. St. Louis has quietly been playing its best hockey of the season, especially in its own end. The Blues lead the NHL in expected goals against over their last 25 games at 2.47. That alone makes them live 'dogs to upset the Stars in Dallas tonight.
Pick: Blues +198
Golden Knights vs. Devils Prediction
The Vegas Golden Knights rank second in the NHL in expected goal differential over their last 25 games and now they face a New Jersey Devils team that has faltered since the turned of the calendar to 2025. The Devils now rank just 20th in expected goal differential per 60 minutes over their last 25 games. They've also struggled to find the back of the net in this stretch of games, sporting a shooting percentage of just 9.71%.
If you don't mind laying the -170 price tag on Vegas, the Golden Knights are a solid bet to get the job done tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights -170
