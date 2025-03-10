Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (Bet the OVER in Oilers vs. Sabres)
We're about to enter the final month of the NHL season which makes every game that much more important for the teams who are battling for a postseason berth.
As we enter the final stretch, my bets have started to trend in the right direction and getting back in the green no longer seems like a insurmountable task. Let's see if we can keep the momentum going with my top three bets for tonight.
- Season-to-date record: 129-127-7 (-5.82 units)
Top NHL Picks and Props Today
- Oilers vs. Sabres OVER 6.5 (-120) via BetMGM
- Martin Necas OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) via DraftKings
- Utah +102 vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
Oilers vs. Sabres Prediction
The Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers have both found the back of the net at a high rate in their last 25 games, combining for 6.43 goals per 60 minutes of play in that time frame. Not only that, but they've also both allowed a ton of goals. The Sabres have allowed 3.74 goals per 60 minutes and the Oilers have allowed 3.09.
Ukko-Pekka Luukonen is likely to get the start for the Sabres tonight and he has been horrific of late. He had an .859 save percentage in five games in February and is 0-4 in March with a save percentage of .853. Now he has to try to stop the high-octane Oilers offense. Good luck with that.
Give me the OVER tonight.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-120)
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Prop Bet
The Chicago Blackhawks have allowed 32.93 shots on goal since the All-Star break, the second most in the NHL. Now they have to hit the road to face an Avalanche team that has averaged 31.29 shots on goal per 60 minutes, the second most in that stretch.
Martin Necas has been a huge addition to the Avs lineup and he's been a key piece on their offense of late, reaching 3+ shots in three of their last five games including recording six shots against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. I'm confident he can reach three again tonight.
Pick: Martin Necas OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135)
Maple Leafs vs. Utah Hockey Club Prediction
Since the All-Star break, Utah has played some of its best hockey of the season. In that time frame, they rank second in expected goals percentage during 5-on-5 play behind only the Panthers. Now, they face the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have started to show some major regression. They rank 31st in 5-on-5 expected goal differential since the All-Star break. Only the Blackhawks have ranked worse.
Strong goaltending can only take a team so far. Toronto does not deserve to be a road favorite in this matchup tonight.
Pick: Utah +102
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
