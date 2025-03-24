Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Canucks as Underdogs vs. Devils)
The final stretch of the NHL regular season is here. Teams battling for postseason berths and playoff seeding makes plenty of must-watch action on a nightly basis. Monday night is no different.
As always, I have a three bets locked in. This time, it's a favorite, an underdog, and a player prop. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 139-142-8 (-12.10 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Simon Holmstrom OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-115) via DraftKings
- Canucks +122 vs. Devils via FanDuel
- Utah -162 vs. Red Wings via DraftKings
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Prop Bet
Simon Holmstrom has seen his ice time sky rocket in March since being placed on the Islanders' top line. He's averaging 20:10 of ice time this months, almost three minutes more than his previous monthly high. As a result, he's recorded 2+ shots on goal in four of his last six games. I'll bet on him to surpass 1.5 shots on goal again tonight.
Pick: Simon Holmstrom OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-115)
Canucks vs. Devils Prediction
The New Jersey Devils have been reeling lately, ranking 26th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage since the All-Star Break. Not only are their advanced metrics but, but their shooting woes from the early part of the season has returned. They're just 23rd in the league in shooting percentage in that time frame. Jacob Markstrom has also been abysmal lately, sporting an .832 save percentage in his six starts this month.
I'll take the Canucks as road underdogs in New Jersey tonight. There are few teams I could trust the Devils as favorites against and the Canucks aren't one of them.
Pick: Canucks +122
Red Wings vs. Utah Prediction
Utah has been one of the better teams in the league since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, Utah ranks fourth in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and third in CORSI%. In that same time frame, the Red Wings rank eighth and 19th in those two metrics.
The Red Wings have also had terrible performances in both shooting and goaltending over the past month. Ranking 27th in shooting percentage and 29th in team save percentage. It's tough to win games with those numbers.
Pick: Utah -162
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!