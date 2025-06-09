Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet on Underdog Oilers in Game 3)
After two days off, the Stanley Cup Final continues on Monday night when the Edmonton Oilers head to Florida to take on the Panthers in Game 3.
The series sits at 1-1 with each team winning one overtime game through the first two matchups. Will we see another overtime game tonight? Can the Oilers upset the Panthers on the road? Let's dive into my best bet and prop for tonight's action.
Best NHL Picks Today
- Oilers +120 vs. Panthers
- Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-105)
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction
In my betting preview, I broke down why I'm backing the Oilers to win as underdogs tonight:
This series has been just as close as the scoreboard has shown in each of the first two games. All you need for proof of that is to look at the 5-on-5 expected goal differential, which sits at +0.01 in favor of the Oilers. The Oilers sit at 7.03 and the Panthers sit at 7.02.
At this point, it may just be a smart strategy to bet on whichever team is the underdog in any given game in this series, as this has truly proven to be a coin flip matchup. The Oilers have had more of an advantage on special teams. When you include all strengths, they have an expected goal differential of +0.76 per 60 minutes.
Edmonton needs Stuart Skinner to be better in between the pipes in Game 3 to overcome the fact that the Panthers will be on their home ice, but I still think the Oilers are the side to bet on at +120.
Pick: Oilers +120
Oilers vs. Panthers Prop Bet
You're probably as surprised as I was to find out that Evan Bouchard, a defenseman for the Oilers, has racked up 15 (!!) shots on goal so far in this series, recording seven in Game 1 and then eight in Game 2. The Oilers' offensive game plan involves getting their defenseman engaged in the offensive zone, and Bouchard has benefited from it. Let's bet on this trend to continue in Game 3. All we need is for him to record three shots on goal in Game 3 for this bet to cash at plus-money.
Pick: Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-105)
