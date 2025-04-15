Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet the UNDER in Panthers vs. Lightning)
Just three days remain in the NHL season and there's still much to be decided before the playoffs get under way. There are a few dramatic matchups left to be played, especially in the wild card race in the Western Conference.
Let's take at my best bets for tonight's slate.
- NHL Season-to-Sate Record: 156-151-8 (-4.3 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Panthers vs. Lightning UNDER 5.5 (-105)
- Mats Zuccarello Anytime Goal (+230)
- Blues -152 vs. Utah
Panthers vs. Lightning Prediction
The Florida Panthers have had a real issue lately when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net. Over their last 25 games, they rank dead last in the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on just 7.81% of their shots on goal. That's the worst mark in the league by 1%.
With that being said, the Panthers also lead the league in that time frame in expected goals against at 2.49 while also allowing the fewest actual goals against at 2.14 per 60 minutes. All of that adds up to an obvious UNDER bet against the Lightning tonight.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-105)
Ducks vs. Wild Prediction
The Anaheim Ducks have allowed 31.47 shots on goal per 60 minutes over their last 25 games. Tonight, they play the Wild in Minnesota who are desperate for a win. If the Wild lose in regulation tonight, they're in danger of falling completely out of the playoff picture if the Blues and Flames both win their remaining games.
With all of that in mind, I'm going to back Mats Zuccarello of the Wild to score a goal in this pivotal game at +230. He's coming off a game against the Canucks where he scored a goal and has had 4+ shots on goal in two of his last three games.
Pick: Mats Zuccarello Anytime Goal (+230)
Utah vs. Blues Prediction
The St. Louis Blues are another team that needs to get a win tonight. If they don't, they're in real danger of falling out of the playoffs with the Flames just two points behind with two points in hand.
St. Louis has been the hottest team in the NHL since the All-Star Break, especially on defense. The Blues rank third in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games. Utah has also been a good team since the break, ranking third in expected goals percentage over their last 25 games, but they've been a below average shooting team that will come back to haunt them against a team as good defensively as the Blues.
I'll back St. Louis is this must-win situation.
Pick: Blues -152
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
