Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to Bet Golden Knights vs. Avalanche)
We have just a little over a week left in the NHL regular season so teams across the league are making their final push to make the playoffs and/or improve their seeding.
We have plenty of fantastic matchups tonight including pivotal games between the Panthers and Maple Leafs as well as a potential playoff preview between the Golden Knights and Avalanche.
Let's dive into my four best bets for tonight's action.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Panthers (-126) vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
- Blue Jackets (+105) vs. Senators via BetMGM
- Brock Boeser OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+150) via DraftKings
- Golden Knights vs. Avalanche UNDER 6 (-115) via BetMGM
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction
As a Maple Leafs fan, I'm terrified of this team. They continue to win games, but their underlying metrics are alarming to say the least. Since the All-Star Break in February, the Leafs rank 31st in the NHL in CORSI% and 21st in expected goals. Their strong shooting and solid goaltending have carried them, and they beat the Panthers at home last week, but that's not enough for me to back them as just slight underdogs in Florida tonight.
It's time to bet on long overdue regression from Toronto.
Pick: Panthers -126
Senators vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
The Ottawa Senators are another team that's due for some level of regression. They're 23rd in CORSI% and 28th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage since the All-Star Break. The Blue Jackets outrank them in both of those categories which makes them an intriguing bet as home underdogs.
Pick: Blue Jackets +105
Canucks vs. Stars Prop Bet
The Dallas Stars have melted down defensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, they have allowed an average of 32.76 shots on goal per 60 minutes of play. That's the highest mark in the league by 1.35 shots per 60 minutes.
We're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Brock Boeser of the Canucks to record at least three shots on goal. He has record 3+ shots on goal in four of his last five games.
Pick: Brock Boeser OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+150)
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction
The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche have been two of the best defensive teams in the league since the break in February. The Golden Knights lead the league in expected goals against per 60 minutes at 2.48 while the Avalanche are fifth in that category at 2.63. They also both rank inside the top eight in team save percentage in that time frame.
With all of that in mind, I'll take the UNDER in this Western Conference showdown.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
