Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to bet Kings vs. Golden Knights)

Iain MacMillan

The Golden Knights and Kings will face-off in a Sunday showdown.
The Golden Knights and Kings will face-off in a Sunday showdown. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
We have a full day of NHL action ahead of us today but from a betting perspective, I'm going to focus on the night games. There are four games that'll be fun to watch and bet on, including an intriguing Pacific Division showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.

Let's dive into my four best bets for Sunday's slate.

  • NHL Season-to-Date Record: 127-125-7 (-5.67 units)

Top NHL Picks and Props Today

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Prop Bet

Artemi Panarin has been on an offensive tear of late. He has scored a goal in four straight games, and he has surpassed three shots on goal in two of those. The Blue Jackets have allowed 30.39 shots on goal per 60 minutes over their last 25 games, the fifth most in the NHL in that stretch.

Pick: Artemi Panarin OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal

Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction

The Kings and Golden Knights have been two of the best defensive teams in the league this season. Over their last 25 games, they rank second and seventh in expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.

This UNDER bet will also be aided by the fact both teams rank in the bottom half of the NHL in shooting percentage in their last 25 games. In fact, the Kings come in dead last in that stat over that period, scoring on just 8.02% of their shots on goal.

Pick: UNDER 6 (-120)

Islanders vs. Ducks Prediction

The Anaheim Ducks are 11-11-3 in their last 25 games but their metrics don't support that record. Therefore, I expect some regression from them in the coming days and weeks. In the latest 25-game span, the Ducks rank 30th in CORSI% and 29th in expected goals percentage. The Islanders rank 27th and 24th in those two stats, will above the Ducks.

I'll take New York in a near pick'em spot tonight.

Pick: Islanders -115

Stars vs. Canucks Prediction

I have little faith in the Canucks in the final stretch of the season. They rank 18th in CORSI% and 20th in expected goals percentage over their last 25 games, but what's been even more damning is their shooting percentage. They have scored on just 8.69% of shots on goal in that time frame. The Stars, on the other hand, lead in that category by scoring on 13.7% of their shots on goal.

Pick: Stars -140

