Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to Bet Kings vs. Oilers)
It has been a rollar coaster of an NHL season from a betting perspective for yours truly. I started off hot but once the calendar turned to 2025, I got ice cold, being down over 12 units at my worst. Now, with just four days remaining in the regular season, I have a shot to get back in the green. I'm down just 3.25 units ahead of Monday night's action.
Let's see if I can string together a couple of wins tonight on a slate that has a few intriguing matchups including a preview of a first round matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers.
- NHL Season-to-Sate Record: 155-149-8 (-3.25 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Panthers -162 vs. Rangers via FanDuel
- Alex DeBrincat OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-148) via DraftKings
- Kings -105 vs. Oilers via FanDuel
Rangers vs. Panthers Prediction
The Rangers are officially eliminated from the playoffs while the Florida Panthers still have something to play for. If things go their way, they can still claim the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division, giving them a home playoff series. They are also in danger of potentially falling to a wild card spot if they go 0-2 in their final two games and the Senators go 2-0.
Not only do the Panthers have something to play for in this game, but they lead the NHL in expected goals percentage over each team's last 25 games. The Rangers rank 22nd in that stat in the same time frame.
Pick: Panthers -162
Stars vs. Red Wings Prop Bet
The Dallas Stars have allowed 32.78 shots on goals per 60 minutes over their last 25 games, the most in the NHL in that stretch. To try to take advantage of that, we should target a member of the Red Wings to go over their shot total. The player I'm going to target is Alex DeBrincat, who has recorded 3+ shots on goal in three of their last four games.
Pick: Alex DeBrincat OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-148)
Kings vs. Oilers Prediction
This could be the year the Kings get past the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. They have lost to the Oilers in the first round in three straight years and are on track to face them in that spot again this season. We'll get a final regular season game between these two teams before they face each other in the postseason starting this weekend.
The Kings have been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season, including ranking second in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games.
Let's also be honest and admit the Oilers haven't been as good this season as they have been in years past. They've dealt with injuries, inconsistent play, and horrific goaltending. I'll take the Kings to win tonight and get some confidence against Edmonton before the playoffs.
Pick: Kings -105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
