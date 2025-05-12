Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Hurricanes Will Dominate Capitals in Carolina)
We have a pair of Game 4s ahead of us in tonight's NHL playoff action. The Carolina Hurricanes can take a 3-1 series lead with a win against the Washington Capitals, and the Edmonton Oilers will hope they can win on their home ice after letting a Game 3 win slip through their fingers.
Let's take a look at my best bets for tonight's slate of games.
Best NHL Bets Today
All odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+108) vs. Capitals
- Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goal (+195)
- Golden Knights +106 vs. Golden Knights
- Nicolas Roy Anytime Goal (+575)
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction
From a metrics standpoint, the Hurricanes have dominated the Capitals in this series. They have an expected goal differential of +0.75 per 60 minutes of play. They also have a CORSI% of 65.81%, the highest amongst all teams in the second round by 5.77%
They have also received unbelievable goaltending from Frederik Andersen, who has been the best and most consistent goalie so far in the playoffs, sporting a save percentage of .940.
The Hurricanes may just be the most complete team in the postseason, and the Capitals are in over their heads in this series. I'm willing to bet Carolina to win by at least two goals on its home ice tonight.
Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+108)
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet
No player has more expected goals in these playoffs than Andrei Svechnikov of the Hurricanes at 5.7. He's been living up to those metrics, already scoring six goals in the playoffs. I see no reason why he can't score a seventh goal on the Hurricanes' home ice tonight.
Pick: Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goal (+195)
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction
Stuart Skinner is back in the net for the Oilers, which is bad news for Edmonton. He has a career save percentage of .888 in the playoffs and a save percentage of .817 in the 2025 postseason.
The underlying metrics in this series are extremely close, especially during 5-on-5 play, so if you're going to bet on the Oilers, you're putting a lot of faith in the team to overcome their goaltending and beat a Golden Knights team that has plenty of depth. I think Vegas ties the series up tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights +106
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prop Bet
You may be surprised to find out that the member of the Golden Knights with the highest expected goals in these playoffs isn't Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, or Ivan Barbashev. It's actually been their fourth-line center, Nicolas Roy, who has an expected goals of 2.9. At +575 odds to find the back of the net tonight, he's a great bet to do exactly that.
Pick: Nicolas Roy Anytime Goal (+575)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!