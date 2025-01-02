Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Flyers as Underdogs in Las Vegas)
I took a break from betting on the NHL over the holidays but it's a near year and a fresh start for us hockey bettors so it's time to dive back into it!
Today is the perfect day to get back into betting on the NHL with a loaded 12-game slate to enjoy. As always, I've looked through the board and have locked in three plays I love for Thursday night's action. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 78-72-5 (-0.3 units)
NHL Best Bets Today
- Blue Jackets -125 vs. Red Wings via FanDuel
- Maple Leafs vs. Islanders UNDER 6 (-120) via BetMGM
- Flyers +170 vs. Golden Knights via DraftKings
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
The Detroit Red Wings have had plenty of offensive issues lately, averaging just two goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play over their last 25 games. Poor shooting isn't the only cause of the problem either, as their expected goals per 60 minutes is only a touch higher at 2.05.
The Blue Jackets don't have that issue at all, rocking a 2.58 expected goals and a 2.68 actual goals per 60 minutes of five on five play, both rank inside the top 10 in the league. I won't hesitate to back the Blue Jackets as slight home favorites on their home ice.
Pick: Blue Jackets -125
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Prediction
The Islanders and Maple Leafs have been two of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season and that fact was illustrated when they played to a 3-1 decision in Toronto on New Year's Eve. They both rank inside the top half of the NHL in expected goals against and as long is the Islanders' penalty kill doesn't implode, we should be in for another low-scoring game in tonight's rematch.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-120)
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Prediction
I'm going to take a shot on the Philadelphia Flyers as sizable underdogs tonight in Las Vegas. The Flyers have been playing some quietly solid hockey lately, ranking third in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. If they can start getting even some average play from their goaltenders, they're going to go on a run in the second half of the season.
They're live 'dogs to upset any team in the NHL with how they've been playing lately so a +170 price point is enticing against an underwhelming Golden Knights squad.
Pick: Flyers +170
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!