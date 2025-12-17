Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Alex DeBrincat, Kyle Connor, Ivan Barbashev)
There are five NHL games on the docket for Wednesday night, giving us enough games to choose from for our NHL player prop picks.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Alex DeBrincat, Kyle Connor, and Ivan Barbashev.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Alex DeBrincat Anytime Goalscorer (+150) vs. Mammoth
- Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-128) at Blues
- Ivan Barbashev OVER 0.5 Points (+112) vs. Devils
Alex DeBrincat Anytime Goalscorer (+150) vs. Mammoth
I have the Red Wings as one of my NHL best bets today in this battle between two tired teams. The Mammoth and Red Wings both played last night, but Utah lost 4-1 in Boston while Detroit beat the Islanders 3-2 with two goals from Alex DeBrincat.
DeBrincat plays on the second line and top power-play unit for Detroit, and he’s hot as of late. That’s now two straight two-goal games for the Red Wings winger, and he’s up to 20 goals in 34 games this season.
The winger should be feeling good heading into Wednesday night’s home matchup against the Mammoth, and Utah has allowed four goals in two straight and four of its last five contests.
Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-128) at Blues
The Jets face off against the Blues for the first time since their Game 7 comeback win in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Kyle Connor had three assists in that one, including one on the game-tying goal in the final seconds, and he comes into this game on a hot streak.
Connor has nine assists during his current seven-game streak to bring him up to 26 assists in 32 games this season. He’s picked up a helper in 19 of those 32 games, but he’s really found his stride after a lull a few weeks back.
The Blues are coming off a 5-2 loss to Nashville and have allowed 19 goals in their last four games. They now allow the most goals per game in the league at 3.56.
Ivan Barbashev OVER 0.5 Points (+110) vs. Devils
Not too much was made of the Ivan Barbashev to Vegas trade a few years ago. The winger had put up a 60-point season the year prior, but only had 29 points in 59 games with the Blues before being traded.
Joining the Golden Knights is the best thing that could’ve happened for Barbashev as he immediately found chemistry with Jack Eichel. He’s been riding shotgun on the top line ever since.
Barbashev has 25 points in 31 games this season, and he’s been hot as of late. He has points in four of six December games and seven of his last 11 dating back to November 22.
I like the Golden Knights to take care of business on home ice as one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Barbashev is a great play a plus odds to record a point.
