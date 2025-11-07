Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Alex DeBrincat, Marcus Johansson, Macklin Celebrini)
The NHL only has a four-game slate on Friday night before a double-digit docket on Saturday. However, there are a few plus-odds props that I like to kick off the weekend.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting Alex DeBrincat, Marcus Johansson, and Macklin Celebrini.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 7.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 7
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Alex DeBrincat OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
- Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+160)
- Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+165)
Alex DeBrincat OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130)
Alex DeBrincat is off to a point-per-game start through 14 contests this season, but it’s his shots on goal prop that I’m targeting tonight. The winger has 55 shots in 14 games (3.93 per), and that average has been going up as of late.
DeBrincat has gone over 3.5 shots on goal in three straight games, with a total of 17 SOG in that span. He’s now had 4+ SOG in eight of 14 games this season, including five of his last seven.
He’s firing the puck a ton as well with 10, 9, and 9 shot attempts in his last three games.
DeBrincat has always been a shooter and I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep it up on Friday night at home.
Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+160)
Another day, another Marcus Johansson prop.
The veteran winger is on the top line with Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov, and he’s making the most of it. Johansson extended his point streak to seven points on Thursday night with his ninth point in that span.
I’m expecting a high-scoring game on Long Island in my NHL best bets for tonight, and I’ll happily take Johansson to stay hot at this +160 price.
Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+165)
It’s not a surprise that Macklin Celebrini is this good, but it is a surprise that he’s this good this soon. The 19-year-old center is tied for the league lead with 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in his first 14 games.
Celebrini is coming off a three-point game on Wednesday night with a goal and two assists. He’s now scored in two of his last three games, and has all of his eight goals in his last 11 contests.
I like the Sharks as underdogs tonight, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Celebrini got in on the scoring at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.