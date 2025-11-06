Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Lane Hutson, Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras)
The NHL has nine games on the docket on Thursday night, giving us plenty of names to choose from for some player props tonight.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting a trio of youngsters and a pair of veterans.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 6.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 6
- Lane Hutson OVER 0.5 Assists (-128) at Devils
- Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+152) at Hurricanes
- Leo Carlsson OVER 0.5 Assists (+124) at Stars
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+126) at Predators
- Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+230) at Golden Knights
Lane Hutson OVER 0.5 Assists (-128) at Devils
Lane Hutson burst onto the scene late last season to win the Calder Trophy, and the Montreal Canadiens defenseman has kept that up so far this year. Hutson has 13 points (12 assists) in as many games this season, and is riding a six-game point (and assist) streak.
After going pointless in his first two games of the season, Hutson has found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11, including an assist in nine of those games.
Hutson is an assist machine at 5-on-5 and the power play. The Devils defense and goaltending has been suspect this season, so I expect Hutson and the Habs to get a few on the board in New Jersey.
Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+152) at Hurricanes
I’m going to continue to ride Marcus Johansson props as long as he’s on the top line for the Minnesota Wild. He should be there again tonight in Carolina alongside Marco Rossi and superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
The veteran winger has eight points (five goals, three assists) during his six-game point streak, yet we’re getting a nice price of +152 for him to continue that.
Sure, the Hurricanes are usually stout defensively, but they’ve been hit or miss this season without Jaccob Slavin, K’Andre Miller, and Shayne Gostisbehere due to injuries.
Leo Carlsson OVER 0.5 Assists (+124) at Stars
When do we have to start taking these Anaheim Ducks seriously? They’re firing on all cylinders offensively, and it’s young center Leo Carlsson leading the way.
Carlsson has 18 points in 12 games this season, and 13 of them have come via the assist. He has a seven-game point (and six-game assist) streak, and has recorded a point in 10 of 12 games this season.
The centerman has scored in two goals without recording an assist, so I can’t fault you if you want to take Carlsson to record a point (-150) instead, but I’ll take the plus odds for him to keep dishing out the assists.
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+126) at Predators
Another player riding hot is Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras. The offseason addition leads the team with 15 points in 13 games, and 11 of those have been assists.
Zegras dazzled with a pair of assists on Tuesday night to get back on the scoresheet after a goose egg on Sunday. Still, he’s had five- and four-game point (and assist) streaks this season, including three points against Nashville last week.
The Predators haven’t been great defensively this season with 3.40 goals against per game. If the Flyers score three or four on Thursday night – which I expect them to do as one of my best bets –, Zegras is bound to be in on the action.
Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+230) at Golden Knights
Brandon Hagel let us down on Tuesday night with only two shots on goal, but I’m going back to the Tampa Bay Lightning winger tonight, but this time to score a goal.
Hagel started the season slow with just one point in seven games. Since then, though, he’s put up four goals and four assists for eight points in six games.
The Golden Knights have issues in the crease with Adin Hill out, so the Lightning should be able to get a few on the board in Vegas. I’ll take Hagel at this +230 price to find the back of the net tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
