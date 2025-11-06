Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Senators, Sabres-Blues, Flyers-Predators)
We’re getting into the thick of the NHL season and have nine games on the docket for Thursday night.
The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators in an Atlantic Division matchup to open the slate at 7 p.m., and the Florida Panthers visit the Los Angeles Kings to close things out.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting a home underdog, a home favorite, and a road underdog.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 6.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bruins (+114) vs. Senators
- Sabres (-135) vs. Blues
- Flyers (+102) at Predators
Bruins (+114) vs. Senators
The Boston Bruins bring a four-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
Boston has been great at home this season, going 6-3-0 at TD Garden as opposed to 2-4-0 on the road. Ottawa has similar splits with a 2-3-1 road record and 4-2-1 at home.
The Senators have had four days off since their shootout loss in Montreal, so it might take them some time to get going on the road. Yet they’re still favored despite losing two of their last three.
The Bruins are starting to turn a corner and have a good chance of pulling off the upset on Thursday night.
Sabres (-135) vs. Blues
The St. Louis Blues are coming off an embarrassing 6-1 loss in Washington last night, while the Buffalo Sabres were waiting for them at home.
The Sabres have lost four of their last five games, but all of those contests went past regulation, and they were against some decent competition. Their one win came against the Capitals in a shootout, and we know how the Blues fared against the Caps last night.
The Sabres are 5-2-2 at home this season while the Blues are 2-4-0 on the road. St. Louis lost both halves of a back-to-back last week against the Penguins and Red Wings, and Buffalo will look to make sure that happens again.
It should be backup Joel Hofer in net for the Blues after Jordan Binnington started last night. Hofer is now 1-3-0 with an .836 save percentage and 5.02 goals-against average after allowing two goals on 17 shots in relief last night.
Flyers (+102) at Predators
The Philadelphia Flyers are still finding their identity under new head coach Rick Tocchet, but Tuesday night’s win in Montreal may go a long way in doing so. They outplayed the Canadiens en route to a shootout victory, and look to sweep their two-game road trip in Nashville on Thursday night.
The Predators, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games, including a 4-1 decision in Philadelphia last week.
Juuse Saros hasn’t been his usual self in net for Nashville while the Flyers are coming off a momentum-building win in Montreal. I’ll take Philadelphia as road underdogs to take down the Predators again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
