Best Straight Up Moneyline Bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 59
The NFL team here at SI have given out their picks to wine very single game throughout both the regular season and the playoffs, which leads us to one final prediction; who's going to win Super bowl 59?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. Will history repeat itself or will we see a new champion crowned on Sunday night?
The playoff predictions haven't gone as well as the regular season picks did for the SI Team, but they each of a chance to end the year on a high note. Let's take a look at their postseason records and who they're backing on Sunday.
Championship Round Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 0-2 (-2.0 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 1-1 (-0.65 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 1-1 (-0.2 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 1-1 (-0.65 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 0-2 (-2 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 2-0 (+1.15 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 1-1 (-0.2 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-0 (+1.15 units)
Playoff Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 4-8 (-6.39 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 7-5 (-2.29 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 7-5 (-1.84 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 7-5 (-2.29 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 6-6 (-2.96 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 7-5 (-2.38 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 7-5 (-0.66 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 4-8 (-6.28.units)
Super Bowl 59 Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Chiefs (-120) vs. Eagles (+100) Picks
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
Only one brave soul, Conor Orr, is going against the back-to-back champs. If you want some more in-depth reasoning behind the majority of the SI Staff picking the Chiefs, betting insiders Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan broke down why they're taking the Chiefs.
I’m expecting a three-peat to be in store on Super Bowl Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown no signs of slowing down in big games, and there are a few reasons why I like them to win Super Bowl LIX.
Peter Dewey's Super Bowl Pick
First off, Kansas City’s run defense was one of the best in the NFL this season, allowing just 4.1 yards per carry. That could be a major problem for a Philly team that ran the ball more times than anyone else during the regular season.
Yes, Saquon Barkley has been otherworldly this entire season (and postseason), but if the Chiefs can slow him down just a bit, the Eagles have to rely on Jalen Hurts’ arm on Sunday. That’s where things get interesting, especially since Hurts’ knee has been banged up this postseason.
Now, I don’t want to take away from the Philly defense – which was one of the best in the NFL in terms of EPA/Play – but we’ve seen Mahomes light things up on the biggest stage time and time again.
In his playoff career, Mahomes is 7-0 against the spread when it is inside three points. The Chiefs have the quarterback and coaching advantage in this game, and if they slow down Barkley, they’ll be taking Philly out of its element on offense.
Give me Kansas City to win Super Bowl LIX. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan's Super Bowl Pick
Kansas City has proven time and time again, year after year, that even if their opponent is the better team from an "analytics" perspective, it doesn't matter. Patrick Mahomes has champion DNA, Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and Steve Spagnuolo may be the best defensive coordinator of all time.
Kansas City continuously plays its best football in the playoffs and that starts with Mahomes, who has now recorded seven playoff starts where he averaged an EPA of 0.5 or better, which is more than double the amount of any other QB in NFL history.
I have bet against the Chiefs in the playoffs way more than I should have in the past few years. Thankfully, I have finally seen the light. A switch gets flipped for this team when they're in the postseason and I see no reason why that won't continue in New Orleans. -- Iain MacMillan
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.