Best U.S. Open Bets Today: Bet on J.J. Spaun to Stay Hot
The second round of the U.S. Open is officially underway, and if you’re looking to get in some afternoon action, you’ve come to the right place.
You may not have woken up on time to place some Friday bets for the morning wave, but there’s still time to wager on the afternoon wave before they tee off. Let’s dive into my top 3-ball bets for today’s second wave of golf.
U.S. Open Round 2 3-ball bets
- J.J. Spaun +150 vs. Kim/Pendrith
- Shane Lowry +180 vs. McIlroy/Rose
- Si Woo Kim +160 vs. Glover/Cantlay
J.J. Spaun +150 vs. Kim/Pendrith
I certainly don’t expect J.J. Spaun to shoot 4 under again, but it wasn’t just a hot putter that led him to have the round of the day. He gained 4.43 strokes on the field from tee to green, so even if he plays close to the level he played on Thursday, he should be able to put together a solid round.
Both Tom Kim and Taylor Pendrith lost strokes with their approach play, and neither looked like they were in great form in the opening round. While they have the tools to beat Spaun, there’s only one golfer in this group who seems to be playing at his best.
Shane Lowry +180 vs. McIlroy/Rose
Often in round betting, I like to fade golfers who have a hot putter, as play on the greens is the one area that we tend to see the most variance in on a daily basis. This line of thinking works the other way as well. Shane Lowry, despite shooting 9 over on the day, simply had a historically bad day with his putter, losing 4.42 strokes to the field on the greens. It’s safe to assume he won’t be nearly as bad in that area today, so expect a bounce-back round for the Irishman.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy continues to be in baffling form. His strong play off the tee seemed to return, but he’s still struggling significantly with his irons, losing 1.3 strokes on the field with his approach play. Then there’s Justin Rose, who’s both in bad form and playing on a course that doesn’t fit his strengths.
I’ll bet on a Lowry bounce back performance at +180.
Si Woo Kim +160 vs. Glover/Cantlay
Si Woo Kim may have been baffled at how well he played yesterday, but when you gain 5.25 strokes on the field with your irons, good things are going to happen. He led the field in the opening round in both strokes-gained approach and strokes-gained tee to green, so I expect his strong play to continue in Round 2.
Patrick Cantlay continues to disappoint at majors. He lost strokes both off the tee and on the greens and wasn’t near good enough with his irons to make up for it. Lucas Glover also had a poor outing, failing to thrive in any area and allowing Oakmont to get the best of him.
Cantlay is the favorite in this group, but based on Thursday's round, Kim is the one I have the most confidence in.
