Bet JuJu Smith-Schuster to be Chiefs Secret Weapon at Super Bowl 59
It's not rare for a player to be an unexpected hero at the Super Bowl. Each year, I like to try to predict who that could be and bet accordingly. Three years ago, I singled out Odell Beckham Jr. as my pick for Super Bowl hero and he looked to be well on his way to being so before going down with an injury in the first half.
This year, the player I'm looking at is Chiefs veteran receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster. His snap numbers have slowly been increasing in recent weeks and he has the experience in the big game that Kansas City can rely on. He was on the Chiefs in the first Super Bowl matchup against the Eagles, hauling in seven receptions for 53 yards.
Let's take a look at how I'm betting the player who I think will be the Chiefs' secret weapon.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Super Bowl Props
- JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-130) via Caesars
- JuJu Smith-Schuster Anytime Touchdown (+550) via Caesars
- JuJu Smith-Schuster Most Receiving Yards (+6600) via BetMGM
JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-130)
JuJu Smith-Schuster played 41% of offensive snaps against the Texans and then 58% of snaps against the Bills, clearly taking over as the No. 3 receiver or the Chiefs.
I also wouldn't be surprised if Kansas City uses him to try to create some mismatches in coverage. Hauling in at least two receptions is certainly in the books.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Anytime Touchdown (+550)
JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his role in the Chiefs' offense increase in the playoffs while DeAndre Hopkins has taken a bit of a backseat, playing just 18% of snaps last week compared to Smith-Schuster who played 58% of snaps. JuJu also hauled in two key passes, resulting in 60 yards through the air. If he plays that big of a role in the Kansas City game plan, he's a solid bet to find the end zone at +550.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Most Receiving Yards (+6600)
Take what I wrote above and apply it here. I can foresee a potential game script with Smith-Schuster being used to create some mismatches in coverage and if one of the top players, like A.J. Brown or Travis Kelce, doesn't have a big game, it could leave an opening for someone further down the depth chart to be the game's top receiver. It's a long shot for a reason, but I think it's worth a sprinkle at 66-1.
