Bet on Baker Mayfield to Put Up Massive Numbers in 2025 NFL Season
It's time to lock in some bets for the 2025 NFL season.
In case you didn't know, there are more bets you can place than just who's going to win the Super Bowl and be named MVP. Sportsbooks across the United States have plenty of player props posted as well, which have some significant value compared to other bets.
One player that I'm going to be backing with my money in 2025 is Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet for 2025 NFL Season
- Throw for 3,500+ yards -900
- Throw for 4,000+ yards +125
- Throw for 4,500 yards +500
- Lead NFL in Passing Yards +1200
Bet on Baker Mayfield in 2025
Mayfield has done nothing but succeed while joining the Buccaneers, eclipsing 4000-plus passing yards in his first two seasons. Despite that fact, he's set at +125 to reach 4,000 yards for the third straight season and +500 odds to reach 4,500 yards for the second straight season.
The loss of Liam Coen, who is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, shouldn’t have a dramatic effect. The new offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, was the team’s pass game coordinator last year. Mayfield shouldn’t skip a beat.
The Buccaneers also added to an already loaded wide receiver room. They used their top draft pick, No. 19 overall, on Emeka Egbuka, the receiver from Ohio State. If Chris Godwin returns healthy, the Buccaneers are going to have a plethora of options with Mike Evans and Egbuka playing alongside him.
You can choose which way you want to bet on Mayfield this year, but +125 odds on him to reach 4,000 passing yards seems like an absolute no-brainer.
Pick: Baker Mayfield 4,000+ passing yards
